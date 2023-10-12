Dollar Tree unveils W. Memphis plan

Dollar Tree Inc. announced plans Wednesday for a new distribution center in West Memphis.

The new facility will create more than 300 new jobs initially, with plans to grow, the company said in a news release.

The 850,000 square-foot facility will serve up to 1,000 Family Dollar stores in the region, including the more than 200 Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores in Arkansas.

Dollar Tree said in May 2022 that it would permanently close its West Memphis warehouse, which opened in 1994. The company determined that the aging facility was incompatible with its goal of "running our business in the most effective and responsible way," a spokesperson said.

Employees had reported a rat infestation, prompting a safety alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a recall of goods at Family Dollar stores in six states.

Set to open in fall 2024, the new facility "is being rebuilt with a strong emphasis on safety, sanitation and compliance, and will serve as a model of excellence for all facilities in the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar network. All Family Dollar and Dollar Tree distribution centers are Good Distribution Practices certified by an independent third-party auditor, with all distribution centers planning to maintain the distinguished certification," the company said.