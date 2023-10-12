Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Dollar Tree unveils W. Memphis plan

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:47 a.m.

Dollar Tree Inc. announced plans Wednesday for a new distribution center in West Memphis.

The new facility will create more than 300 new jobs initially, with plans to grow, the company said in a news release.

The 850,000 square-foot facility will serve up to 1,000 Family Dollar stores in the region, including the more than 200 Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores in Arkansas.

Dollar Tree said in May 2022 that it would permanently close its West Memphis warehouse, which opened in 1994. The company determined that the aging facility was incompatible with its goal of "running our business in the most effective and responsible way," a spokesperson said.

Employees had reported a rat infestation, prompting a safety alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a recall of goods at Family Dollar stores in six states.

Set to open in fall 2024, the new facility "is being rebuilt with a strong emphasis on safety, sanitation and compliance, and will serve as a model of excellence for all facilities in the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar network. All Family Dollar and Dollar Tree distribution centers are Good Distribution Practices certified by an independent third-party auditor, with all distribution centers planning to maintain the distinguished certification," the company said.

Print Headline: Dollar Tree unveils W. Memphis plan

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT