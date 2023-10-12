Fighting through losing skid

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks had chances to win true road games against top-25 teams LSU and Ole Miss during the past three weeks, but they fell in one-score outcomes.

Those setbacks have wrapped into a four-game skid, a 2-4 record and an 0-3 start in SEC play as the University of Arkansas prepares to wrap up the toughest four-game stretch of any team in the country on Saturday at No. 11 Alabama.

Keeping a positive outlook as been a big part of Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman's messages to the team in recent days.

"We're just definitely staying positive, encouraging each other," defensive end and team captain Trajan Jeffcoat said. "We keep emphasizing that we have to have faith in ourselves and faith in the team as well. We're definitely staying positive. Coach is reiterating that to us, that we're just taking it one day at a time."

Added defensive back Hudson Clark, "I think we've got to be the light in our locker room as a defense and take control and be leaders. Like this isn't the start we wanted, but we still have a whole half of the season left and we can't give in just because we didn't start the way we wanted to."

Sneak success

Facing fourth and 1 at the Ole Miss 29 midway through the third quarter of last week's loss, the Razorbacks put KJ Jefferson under center and ran a quarterback sneak for a yard to move the chains.

Arkansas fans had voiced their frustration in recent weeks after the Razorbacks lined up in the Shotgun on fourth and 1 and were stopped in games against Kent State and Texas A&M.

"We've had it in, but we put it in fast-paced. It was a hurry-up type situation. I got nervous because LSU did it against Missouri two or three times and didn't score from this far earlier in the day," Pittman said, holding up his hands close together on a video conference. "And I'm like, 'Oh, my Lord.' But we had said we thought it'd work and it did."

2-4 starts

The Razorbacks have opened 2-4 for the ninth time since joining the SEC for the 1992 season, and they produced a winning record after only one of those first eight slow starts.

That's the bad news. The good news: Both Coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Dan Enos were on staff the year the Hogs pulled that off in 2015.

Arkansas wound up with losing records in 1992 under Jack Crowe and interim coach Joe Kines in its first year in the league, and also in 1994 and 1996 under Danny Ford after starting 2-4. Coach Houston Nutt had only one 2-4 start in his 10 seasons, and Arkansas went 4-7 in 2005.

Coach John L. Smith's interim season in 2012 began 2-4 and finished 4-8.

The 2015 Razorbacks suffered a 16-12 upset loss to Toledo in Week 2 and fell to Texas Tech and Pat Mahomes 35-24 the following week during their 2-4 start. But Arkansas rallied behind a potent offense, went 5-3 in SEC games and capped an 8-5 season with a 45-23 win over Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl.

The 2017 teams and 2019 teams also opened 2-4 and wound up with losing records in the final seasons of Bret Bielema and Chad Morris.

Little blasts

Kicker Cam Little out-did his recent weekend work in practice Tuesday. After nailing two 50-plus yard field goals against Texas A&M two weeks ago, then hitting a career-long 56-yarder at Ole Miss last week, Little put on another display on the practice fields outside Walker Pavilion to end the day.

"Yesterday in two-minute drill, he hit a 68-yarder at the end to win the 'game,' " Coach Sam Pittman said on his Wednesday video conference. "I had never seen anything like it. He's done an absolutely great job."

Little's 52- and 50-yard field goals against Texas A&M were Arkansas' first pair of 50-yarders in a game since Steve Little did it in 1976. His 56-yarder against the Rebels was the longest without a tee in Arkansas football history and the longest since Kendall Trainor made a 58-yarder in 1988.

Saban chuckle

Alabama Coach Nick Saban let out a rare laugh during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference when a reporter asked him about his days as head coach at Michigan State and Arkansas coordinator Dan Enos telling stories about Saban "getting on to him" when he would make a mistake as the scout-team quarterback for the Spartans.

"I think he's a really good coach," Saban said. "He did a great job for us when he was here. I can't remember those days back when he was a scout-team quarterback."

Saban continued, saying, while laughing, "But if he says I got on him, that wouldn't surprise me. But anyways, he's a really good coach and doing a really good job with their team."

Enos played at Michigan State from 1987-90, the first of those years overlapping with Saban's tenure as defensive coordinator (1983-87) with the Spartans. Enos served as assistant head coach and quarterback coach for Saban at Alabama in 2018, the year after he and the rest of the Bret Bielema staff was let go at Arkansas.