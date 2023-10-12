Fort Smith directors approve land purchases for Acme Brick park, Fire Department maintenance facility

FORT SMITH -- City directors unanimously approved appropriating roughly $2.88 million from the city's 2023 budget to buy land for a mountain bike and multipurpose trail park at a former Acme Brick quarry.

The directors previously discussed this project in July, at which time City Administrator Carl Geffken explained in a memo the land contains three parcels. The one to the west of Old Greenwood Road could be developed into the park, according to the letter. The parcels to the east could become a detention pond to reduce flooding in May Branch Creek, and the remaining area could be used for mixed-use development, according to the memo.

Ward 4 Director George Catsavis asked how much it will cost to develop the park, noting $2.88 million just to buy the land is a lot of money.

Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman said the plans are still being finalized and the cost is still to be determined. The stormwater detention alone is expected to cost roughly $6 million and take up 14 to 19 acres of the 113-acre property, he said.

"It's important to remember that this isn't just a parks project; it's stormwater mitigation, and that area floods very easily," At-Large Director Christina Catsavis said.

Friends of Recreational Trails brought the idea for the park to the city's Parks Commission in May. The commission unanimously endorsed the plan.

The park concept is to have the western side be for various difficulties of mountain biking trails, with multiuse trails around the park's perimeter, the water detention pond and a bridge called "The Conveyor" to connect the west and east parcels similarly to the conveyor belt that transferred material from the quarry to the kiln across Old Greenwood Road.

Michael Mings, a member of the Friends of Recreational Trails and mobility coordinator for Fort Smith, said at the Parks Commission meeting in May the group hopes to create a master plan that would include public input on other amenities at the park. He noted building Brick Yard Park would create a row of parks in the area, with Creekmore Park to the north and the Kelley Park Ballfields to the south.

The presentation said the park could also have a community impact of bridging socioeconomic and racial divides in the area by building a shared, communal space between Northside and Southside high schools, Ramsey and Darby middle schools, and the Ward 1 and Ward 4 boundaries. It said funding could come from the city's parks and recreation capital improvements tax; the city's capital improvements tax for streets, drainage and bridges; and the city's general fund.

"We believe this project has the potential to be catalytic for the city in helping us to retain talent, boost our economy and also improve public health, and we hope to have the board's support throughout the duration of this project," Mings said at the directors meeting.

The directors also amended the 2023 budget to purchase property for the Fort Smith Fire Department Maintenance Center. The center will be located at 5601 and 5715 Wheeler Ave. and cost $1.6 million.

Dingman, in a memo to Geffken, said the Fire Department does not have a proper facility to support maintenance activities for fire apparatus and other equipment. He said Fire Station 3 has been used when possible, but much of the work must be performed outside in the elements and not in a proper, safe and secure facility.

Dingman said the properties are adjacent and total approximately 10.7 acres. The existing building at 5715 Wheeler is 10,000 square feet and can immediately accommodate the department's fire apparatus for service needs, while the additional acreage at 5601 Wheeler will accommodate test driving of apparatus and driver training needs for the department, he said.

"Not only will this increase the turnaround times for trucks, but this will ease congestion at the stations for our reserve apparatus," Fire Department Division Chief Ethan Millard said. "Our special operations equipment like bomb squad equipment, hazardous materials equipment that we have that could be stored there."

"This is just fantastic. This is a great investment," Ward 1 Director Jarred Rego said. "This will keep our Fire Department at the very, very top of its game."