FYI Calendar: Fayetteville Film Fest features Jules Taylor’s film

Today

Fayetteville Film Fest -- Through Saturday, University of Arkansas Global Campus Theater and the Pryor Center on the Fayetteville town square. $5-$80. fayettevillefilmfest.org.

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Knots and Crosses" by Ian Rankin, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Motion Is Lotion -- Movement that soothes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Recess -- Doodle weaving, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Macrame Spiderwebs -- An adult art workshop, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Family Candlemaking -- 4 p.m., Alma Public Library. Free. 632-4140.

Literary Citizenship -- With Jane Friedman, 4 p.m., Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. $25. writerscolony.org or 253-7444.

CB to You -- Crystal Bridges' mobile art lab with artist Tram Colwin, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Art on the Bricks -- With popup exhibits and open galleries, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Free. artonthebricks.com.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- "Jurassic Park" by Michael Crichton, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Mysterious Scenes and Stories, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Social Sewing Circle -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Radium Girls" -- 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12-14, Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. $5-$10. Tickets at the door.

__

Friday

"Communion" -- A solo exhibit by artist Carol Dickie, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13-15 and Oct. 20-22, Beaver Lake office of Century 21, 324 Mundell Road, Eureka Springs. Free. caroldickiefineart.com.

Vintage Market Days -- An upscale, vintage-inspired market, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 15, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$10. vintagemarketdays.com.

Legos for Adults -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass -- Embroidering Vintage Photography with Jan Waldon, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30; call for waitlist. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evening for Educators -- "Annie Leibovitz At Work," 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Fully Committed" -- A one-man show starring WHO, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-14, Main Stage, 67 N. Main St. in Eureka Springs. $16. reserveeureka.com.

__

Saturday

Farmers & Artisans Market Non-Profit Carnival -- 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith. Free. Email market@chaffeecrossing.com.

"Wiener or Corgi Takes All" -- Daschshund and corgi races, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., softball field at 59 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. Free. bellavista-animalshelter.org.

Author Visit -- And booksigning with Sue Frizzell, 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Super Saturday -- The Kinders, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Photo Walk -- With pro photographers from Bedford Camera & Video, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Hispanic Heritage Month -- With author Alyssa Reynoso-Morris, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Arkansas Bigfoot Conference -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Enola Elementary School in Enola, Ark. $6-$12. Arkansas Primate Evidence Society or Arkansas Bigfoot Conference on Facebook; email Swain at swainstudio@hotmail.com.

Eureka Springs Open Studios -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14-15, all over Eureka Springs. $35 & up. mainstreeteurekasprings.org.

Tarot Basics Class -- With Red Star, 10:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $45. usingart.org.

True Lit -- "The Great Arkansas Pie Book" with Kat Robinson, 11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Meet & Greet -- With Sean Fitzgibbon, author of "What Follows Is True: Crescent Hotel," 12:30 p.m., Bookish in the Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bookishfs.com.

Gallery Conversation -- With Two Friends Books, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Crafts -- Miniature plastic canvas paintings, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon -- Fall Canvas Tote, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Murder & Mayhem -- A haunted hayride and progressive dinner, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 19 or 26, begins at the Bonneville House in Fort Smith. $125. eventbrite.com.

Swuare Dance & Concert -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Songs From Nashville -- Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$55. fortsmithsymphony.org.

Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience -- 8 p.m. Oct. 14 & 2 p.m. Oct. 15, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $35-$69. waltonartscenter.org.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" -- 10 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. $10. theaud.thundertix.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com