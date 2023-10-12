GAC Game of the Week

OUACHITA BAPTIST (6-0, 6-0) AT HARDING (6-0, 6-0)

WHEN 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

DIVISION II RANKINGS Ouachita Baptist is No. 5; Harding is No. 9.

WHY THE INTRIGUE Two of the top 10 teams in NCAA Division II with passionate fan bases, ultra-successful coaches and extremely deep rosters are set for what could be the game of the season within the conference. Throw in the fact that the GAC title has been won by one of these teams every year since 2015, and you have the makings of a classic. Fittingly, the two have split the past six meetings.

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH

OUACHITA BAPTIST LB JAX MILLER

The junior has had a knack for taking down ball carriers this season. He's second on the team in tackles with 40, but he's got 5.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage -- one of which was a sack. The Louisiana native also has three quarterback hurries and forced a fumble for an active OBU defense.

HARDING RB BLAKE DELACRUZ

It's almost a pick-your-poison type of situation when it comes to Harding's offense, but Delacruz has been the catalyst. He's got a team-high 419 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns. The junior usually shines in the biggest of games, as evidenced by his 179-yard, 3-touchdown performance in a 27-16 win against No. 18 Henderson State earlier this season.