Garland County tables clarification on building names

HOT SPRINGS – The Garland County Quorum Court tabled a request for clarification Monday on the law that prohibits public buildings from being named in honor of elected officials, sending the enabling resolution back to committee for further review.

Justice of the Peace Dayton Myers, R-District 7, requested an attorney general's opinion last month on the meaning of the statute's exemption for historical significance. County Attorney John Howard told him The Mahoney Building's history, as the former Hot Springs National Guard Armory allowed it to be named in honor of County Judge Darryl Mahoney, who oversaw the more than $1 million renovation of the county-owned, National Register of Historic Places-listed building constructed at 210 Woodbine St. in 1937.

The Quorum Court has been meeting at the location since July. It's also home to the Garland County Cooperative Extension Office and Division 1 of Circuit Court. The latter has been using the building during the renovation of its third-floor courtroom in the adjacent county courthouse.

The law prohibits a building, structure or facility paid for by public funds from being named for a living person who held elective or public office in the 10 years preceding the completion of the building. Myers argued lawmakers might have intended the exemption to apply to a building's namesake and not the building.

Myers and Jimmy Young, R-District 4, were the lone justices of the peace to oppose Larry Raney's motion to table. The Environmental Services, Public Works and Buildings Committee advanced the request to the full quorum court last month.

State law requires the attorney general to provide opinions when requested by officials elected to state office and the General Assembly, heads of executive departments, prosecuting attorneys and county election boards. The county would have asked a member of its legislative delegation to solicit the opinion had the resolution been adopted.

"It's been brought to my attention some individuals may bring a lawsuit in regards to the naming of the building," Myers told the Quorum Court on Monday. "Since we decided we're not even going to seek an attorney general's opinion and had no discussion on the motion to table, we probably deserve a lawsuit."

Young said sending the resolution back to committee didn't make sense without guidance from the attorney general. Myers later said he supported the motion after Raney, R-District 13, explained his reasoning.

"The law is vague, but it's clear in its intent, in my interpretation, that we should not name (buildings) after people who are alive," Raney told the Quorum Court. "It's not clear enough for me to say that's what we ought to do.

"We created this. We need to do our own homework and clean it up. The committee can hear it again. I don't think we oughta be going to the state to solve our problems. We ought to solve our problems internally."

Howard told justices of the peace last month that it was his idea to name the building in honor of Mahoney. He contacted both justices of the peace individually to gauge their support prior to requesting that the enabling resolution be added to the quorum court's May 8 agenda. The quorum court unanimously adopted the resolution.

"There's the possibility for a (Freedom of Information Act) violation in the way I distributed this information to you guys," Howard told the quorum court Monday. "There's a line of cases that says it could be considered a public meeting under the FOIA if you poll a governing body."

The Arkansas Supreme Court has ruled one-on-one meetings for the purpose of obtaining a decision from a governing body violate the open meetings provision in the FOIA statute.

"The underlying principle in FOIA is, if there's a question, it should be open and transparent," Howard told the justices of the peace on Monday. "Any further contact for this situation or similar situations, we'll be looking at a public meeting for it."