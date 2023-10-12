Get to know: ’25 commitment Cooper Auschwitz

2025 outfielder Cooper Auschwitz.

Outfielder Cooper Auschwitz is one of 20 Arkansas’ baseball commitments for 2025 class. Auschwitz, 6-1, 175 pounds, of Owasso, Okla., chose the Hogs over Oklahoma after attending an Arkansas summer camp. Perfect Game rates the Hogs’ class No. 4 nationally behind Texas, Tennessees and Vanderbilt. “I chose Arkansas because the people in Fayetteville love the baseball team and always have good crowds, and they have some of the best facilities that I’ve seen along with them being right on the baseball field,” said Auschwitz, who’s also an outstanding linebacker for Owasso. He is teammates with 2024 left-handed pitcher Jackson Farrell, who committed to Arkansas last October. Nickname:coop Favorite thing about playing baseball: showing others I’m better then they are Coach Dave Van Horn is: funny and easy to talk to Funniest baseball moment: got my front tooth knocked out with a ball My favorite baseball player and why: Jazz Chilsom jr. because of the way he plays and flash Playlist before a game: Drake My favorite TV show: Family Guy If I won the lottery, my first purchases would be: new car My favorite influencer is: Micheal Jordan Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why? To the past to see how it was different Two things that really irritate me: loud chewing and people listening to their phone out loud If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Kevin Hart My hidden talent is: I can juggle Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick Fli-a. Can get a lot of food and don’t get tired of it I will never ever eat: oysters Favorite ice cream: mint chocolate chip Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Margot Robbie What sport is the most boring watch: Soccer Nothing makes me laugh more than: my friend I miss my: old dog The one foreign country I would like to visit: Italy I’m terrified of: the deep ocean Love or hate horror movies and why: hate, I don’t like jump-scares Do you think aliens exist: yea Best advice I’ve received: ask stupid questions you get stupid answers Role model and why: my dad, he always did what he had to for me to get to where I want to be People would be surprised that I: love to snowboard