Hard times





FAYETTEVILLE -- All those concerns about the Arkansas Razorbacks' four-week block of games away from home against SEC West competition have proven well-founded as Coach Sam Pittman's team reached the halfway point of the season this week riding a four-game losing streak.

The Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3 SEC) still have one game remaining in that rugged four-game set that is likely the toughest stretch any FBS team has faced for years. And that game is Saturday at Alabama, a team that has beaten the Razorbacks in 16 straight meetings.

SEC scheduling did Arkansas no favors with this month-long run, nor having nine games -- three of them on campus -- before the Hogs' open date. The Razorbacks' contract in Arlington, Texas, with alumnus and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has had its financial benefits, but from a competitive standpoint, the long-term series against Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium has been difficult for the Razorbacks. This year it played into an insane degree of difficulty on the schedule.

Now, no matter where the games have been played, Arkansas has run into issues imprinting an offensive identity on the season, even with a generational-type quarterback in KJ Jefferson and a loaded backfield.

The Razorbacks picked up 170-plus rushing yards in back-to-back games against Kent State and BYU, but they are averaging only 71.7 through three conference games and 111.5 for the season.

That is definitely not the statistical identity preferred by an offense with Sam Pittman and coordinator Dan Enos.

While the Razorbacks are struggling to find their go-to niche on offense, they have been competitive with mostly strong defensive game planning and kicking units whose high points have outweighed a handful of gaffes.

Pittman's fourth-year team has shown the ability to stay in games in tough environments, but winning them consistently has been elusive. The Razorbacks are 0-3 in one-score games, making the program 5-12 in such games under Pittman, who is still a big believer in his bunch.

"We've just got to play better team football and be more consistent," Pittman said Monday. "We're close. I know to the outside world it doesn't look like we've got a very good football team. I think we do. We've just got to find a way and how to win at the end."

Now on to the midseason grades for the Razorbacks.

Quarterback

KJ Jefferson has hung in there adapting to Enos' new offensive philosophy and facing much more pass rush pressure than last season. Jefferson's rushing numbers are down markedly from last season, while his passing numbers and touchdowns remain about on par, and his interceptions and sacks are up.

Through his first six games last season -- he did not play in Game 6 at Mississippi State due to a head injury suffered the previous game against Alabama -- Jefferson was 109 of 161 (.677) for 1,463 yards with 14 touchdowns and 1 interception. That came against arguably tougher competition, with a monster game at BYU coming in his sixth start. Jefferson had rushed for 344 yards through the first six games in 2022 with four touchdowns.

This year, Jefferson is 110 of 164 (.671) for 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He has rushed for 136 yards and 1 touchdown and is averaging 1.7 yards per carry with 23 sacks for 154 lost yards included.

Grade B

Running backs

The quintet of Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, AJ Green, Rashod Dubinion, Dominique Johnson and Isaiah Augustave is averaging 3.88 yards per carry, which is not up to SEC standards. For the most part, the backs have been receiving first contact within two yards of the line of scrimmage and many times behind it, while their explosive runs are way down.

Take away Green's 55-yard touchdown burst early against BYU and the per-carry average is an unsightly 3.5. It doesn't help that Sanders, a 1,443-yard rusher last season, suffered a moderate knee injury in the season-opener and has dealt with periods of swelling. He's got 91 rushing yards in three games after racking up seven 100-yard games last season. His open-field work on screen passes the past two games has been outstanding.

Finding the mesh rhythm, hitting up through the intended holes and making defenders miss has been more of a chore than it has been the past few years and there have been some pass-blocking misses.

Grade C-plus

Receivers/tight ends

The only consistent threat for Jefferson has been Andrew Armstrong (35 receptions, 437 yards, 4 TDs) with tight end Luke Hasz sidelined since early in Week 5 with a broken clavicle. Isaac TeSlaa (15-181, 1) and Tyrone Broden (7-69, 1), the other top transfers, have been hit and miss with some issues at getting separation. Broden made an outstanding, contested touchdown catch at the back of the end zone at LSU. The same could be said for Jaedon Wilson, who has 7 catches for 71 yards since the 65-yard touchdown on his first touch of the season. Some of the concepts seen often in camp, such as out-breaking sideline throws for TeSlaa and tunnel screens for Isaiah Sategna, have not turned up with any regularity in games. Redshirt freshman Ty Washington looks like a gamer with an opening at tight end. The group could certainly have used a healthy, big-bodied Sam Mbake, who is out with a knee injury.

Grade C-minus

Offensive line

Hog fans should have an appreciation for the huge benefits of having veterans Ricky Stromberg, Dalton Wagner and Luke Jones as the anchor and edges on the front last season. Holdovers Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer have not been as consistent without those vets and the entire group has not been able to exhibit physicality and free-flowing unity in the new Enos schemes. Camp injuries to Latham and Devon Manuel, which put redshirt freshman Andrew Chamblee into the starting left tackle role, have impeded cohesion. The group has frequently struggled with pre-snap penalties and with holding calls in one particular game. Patrick Kutas might eventually develop into the top center but last week's experiment there did not go as planned and he's back at right tackle. Josh Braun has been a solid addition at right guard.

Grade D=minus

Defensive line

This is one of the more consistent groups on the roster, but it still could use more havoc plays and sacks, as the sack leaders are Trajan Jeffcoat (2.5), Keivie Rose (2.5), Landon Jackson (2) and John Morgan III (2). Jeffcoat has 7 tackles for loss among his 10 total tackles. Jackson (19 tackles), and tackles Cam Ball (17) and Taurean Carter (14) are the tackle leaders. DT Eric Gregory has a team-high 5 hurries, but has two offsides penalties while lining up right over the ball. The unit has dealt with injuries, particularly to the ends. They were largely neutralized in the loss to Texas A&M but created more negative plays last week at Ole Miss.

Grade B

Linebackers

Coordinator Travis Williams is overseeing a unit that has had to piece things together through injuries to Chris Paul (37 tackles, 3.5 TFL) and Antonio Grier (10). Transfer Jaheim Thomas (59, 6 TFL, 3 sacks) has been the healthiest and most productive regular. Grier and true freshman Brad Spence (12) returned interceptions for touchdowns in the first two games. Those two and Jordan Crook (12) have been involved in a handful of takeaways, though the sophomore Crook was caught looking the wrong way and allowed leakage out of the backfield for a throwback touchdown vs. BYU.

Grade B-minus

Secondary

The unit has made huge strides over last season when it was last in the FBS in passing yards allowed. Now the Hogs are 51st in that category at 214.7 yards per game with a huge test Saturday at Alabama. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern (9 tackles, 2 INT) has been very good when healthy. Jayden Johnson (34, 1 INT) has made big strides, particularly in run support. Lorando Johnson (14, INT for TD) and Hudson Clark (23, 1 INT) have had to juggle positions. Al Walcott (28) has been solid but likely out this week. Freshman cornerback Jaylon Braxton (11) has shown more consistency than transfers Jaheim Singletary (13) and Kee'yon Stewart (2). LSU and Texas A&M had plenty of open receivers.

Grade C-plus

Special teams

Cam Little is 9 of 10 on field-goal tries, including eight in a row, with the lone miss a key 49-yarder versus BYU. The junior had a pair of 50-yarders in the same game to become the first Razorback to do that since Steve Little in 1976. If punter Max Fletcher could avoid the occasional shank, he'd be among the nation's best. His 46.5 yard average ranks ninth in the FBS. Isaiah Sategna has an 88-yard punt return touchdown and a 39-yard kickoff return and just needs more opportunity. Snapper Eli Stein, gunner Tyrone Broden and the holder Fletcher have been above average. Punt coverage was overwhelmed by Texas A&M's Ainias Smith.

Grade B

Coaching

Coach Sam Pittman has shown an ability to radiate positivity in the midst of adversity and his leaders have echoed that in media settings, which is a lot better than a visibly disgruntled roster.

The biggest item on the staff's plate is finding and matching the assets of their offensive line with the schemes in Enos' arsenal to exploit them for the big skill-talent level at quarterback and running back. Lack of separation for wideouts has been an issue that has played into some of Jefferson's interceptions.

Timeout usage, clock management and player substitution issues have cropped up in loud environments.

The defensive game planning for parts of the LSU and Texas A&M games and most of the Ole Miss game was relatively strong. Getting all three units to play together is critical to having success in the back half of the schedule.

Grade C-minus





BYU defensive end Tyler Batty (left) sacks Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson on Sept. 16 in Fayetteville. Arkansas ranks last in the SEC in total offense, averaging 332.8 yards per game. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)







Arkansas defensive linemen Landon Jackson (bottom) and Trajan Jeffcoat (left) tackle Kent State running back Gavin Garcia on fourth-and-goal Sept. 9 in Fayetteville. Jackson leads the Razorbacks’ defensive tackles in tackles with 19, while Jeffcoat has 2.5 sacks. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





