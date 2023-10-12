Traci Soderstrom, an Oklahoma district court judge under suspension after being caught on camera scrolling through social media and texting during a murder trial, has been recommended for removal from the bench by state Supreme Court Chief Justice John Kane IV.

Robert Withington, 57, a Connecticut man who found a bag containing nearly $5,000 in cash outside a bank and claimed "finders-keepers," had a criminal charge dismissed after he returned the money.

Thomas Lee West, a former teacher at a middle school in California's Moreno Valley Unified School District, was ruled 10% responsible for a $135 million verdict in a civil lawsuit stemming from the molestation of two students in the 1990s for which he is currently serving a 52 years-to-life prison sentence, and the school district is responsible for the remaining $121.5 million in damages, a jury ruled.

Charles Limmer, 75, is accused of working with overseas collaborators to smuggle some 1,000 lepidoptera, including some of the rarest and most endangered moths and butterflies in the world, and birdwing butterflies, according to an indictment handed up by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Brianna Coppage, 28, an English teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri who was suspended after officials discovered that she had performed on a subscription-based website known for sexually explicit content, has resigned from the school district, Superintendent Kyle Kruse said.

Andrej Kiska, 60, former president of Slovakia, was convicted by a county court of tax fraud and given a two-year suspended sentence and fined about $16,000, but his legal team says it plans to appeal.

Aidan Timothy Kearney, a blogger known as "Turtleboy," pleaded innocent to charges of witness intimidation and conspiracy related to a criminal case against a woman accused of running over and killing her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, with her vehicle.

Eric Decellières and Benoît Havret of France traveled more than 1,653 miles over 3½ days from Albuquerque, N.M., to just shy of the North Carolina coast to win the Gordon Bennett Cup hot air balloon race.

Lenni Rodriguez Cruz, 28, a reckless driving suspect, faces multiple charges stemming from a police chase and his arrest, including assault after the tip of a New York City police sergeant's ring finger was bitten off, police said.