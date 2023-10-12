King Cotton draws nation’s best

PINE BLUFF -- Last year, King Cotton Holiday Classic tournament director Sam Glover noted that the overall crop of teams that played in last year's event made have been the deepest it has had since it was revived in 2018.

Glover may have to amend that declaration after revealing a loaded field for the 2023 showcase Tuesday.

In-state and out-of-state powers highlight the impressive roster of programs that are set to play in this year's holiday tournament, which will take place Dec. 27-29 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

A large crowd was on hand Wednesday at the Simmons Bank Courtyard in Pine Bluff to watch Glover -- along with a four-person panel that included University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball Coach Dawn Thornton, former University of Arkansas basketball player Ernie Murry, Pine Bluff girls basketball Coach Trina Green and former North Little Rock boys basketball Coach Johnny Rice -- announce the 16 teams that will take part in a tournament that appears to be well on its way to reclaiming the distinction of being one of the nation's top holiday events.

"Just like many people here, growing up, it was just so exciting for stocking stuffers to be filled with King Cotton tickets," said Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley, whose organization has been instrumental in helping resurrect and refine the tournament for the past six years. "To get a tournament pass and know that now you've got to get an outfit to match that tournament pass. That was the highlight of my childhood, in terms of Christmas. ... I'm so thankful to Sam Glover, Zedralyn Butler and the Pine Bluff Convention Center for working so hard to elevate the tournament and continuing to make it a safe, fun atmosphere for families to attend.

"We have not had any incidents since we've brought it back, and that's been our prime focus. So I thank the team for being pro-active in putting measures together. And we've had some amazing basketball at the Pine Bluff Convention Center."

From the looks of things, fans in attendance will continue to witness top-shelf play at the facility during the final week of December.

Pine Bluff, which is the defending Class 5A state champion and last year's King Bracket runner-up in the tournament, and White Hall will again serve as the two representatives from Jefferson County, but there are three other Arkansas teams that will be playing. Reigning Class 4A champion Little Rock Christian, led by Louisiana Tech commit Landren Blocker and 4-star sophomore guard J.J. Andrews, and Class 6A co-favorite Little Rock Central, powered by Missouri commit Annor Boateng, will be on hand.

Benton, which is guided by 4-star junior Terrion Burgess, will also take part in the tournament.

"We were in the car on the way [to Pine Bluff], and I've got Corliss Williamson Jr. with me," Little Rock Christian Coach Kyle Pennington said. "His dad played in this against Jason Kidd and had some big buckets, a big block, on ESPN. So talking about all the history of it, this is our first time being in it. I'm just excited about bringing these guys down here to be a part of it.

"I would say this tournament, as far as the draw it brings and being so close to Little Rock, it's a no-brainer for us. It's definitely one of the best prep tournaments in the nation."

The event will feature several programs that are nationally renowned, namely Duncanville, Texas. The Panthers went 29-1 last season and finished ranked No. 3 in ESPN's top 25 high school poll. Others teams such as Gonzaga College Prep from Washington, D.C., Baltimore St. Francis, McDonough, Ga. and Pinson Valley, Ala. will be in the mix as well.

One of the most enticing aspects of the event is that nearly every team involved has players ranked among the best in their states, with several earning spots in national listings.

For example, Archbishop Wood of Warminster, Pa., will bring Jalil Bethea, who's rated as the No. 7 player in the Class of 2024 by ESPN. Memphis commit Jared Harris will also be back after starring for Silsbee, Texas, in last year's tournament. Other sought-after players who are sure to draw eyes include Tounde Yessoufou, a 6-5 forward from Santa Maria (Calif.) St. Joseph., who's ranked No. 20 in the Class of 2025, and Alex Constanza, a 6-7 sophomore from Westminster Prep of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who ESPN has listed as the No. 8 player in the Class of 2026.

"When you have such talented players, people find out," Benton Coach Dexter Hendrix said. "You don't have to go find them, they find you. We experienced that this year with Terrion. But [King Cotton] gets you prepared, kind of gives you some adversity before you go into conference.

"Any time you can play such good talent, it really improves you as a coach and a player. So overall, it helps your team."