Leadership Pine Bluff ’23 members graduate

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce recently named the 2023 Leadership Pine Bluff Graduates. Honorees and the agencies they represent include:

Nyeshia Aldridge, Emergency Ambulance Services Inc.; Christopher Blunt, Jefferson County (6th Division Juvenile Court); Roshawntae Boone, Simmons Bank; Stacey Butts, Sissy's Log Cabin; Barbara Cage, City of Pine Bluff; Mary Hester-Clifton, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff;

Brenton Cole, Saracen Casino Resort; Janjenette Collier, Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc.; Marcus Davis, The Generator; Beverly Gray, Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield; Jamie Green, Simmons Foundation; Jasmine Griffin, Relyance Bank; Brittany Hankins, Doctor's Orders Pharmacy;

Brandon Harris, Pine Bluff Arsenal; Morgun Henson, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas; Rachel Louviere, Pactiv Evergreen; Jennifer McConser, CARTI Cancer Center; Christy Phillips, Jefferson Regional Medical Center; Chief Denise Richardson, Pine Bluff Police Department; Donna Ryles, The Generator; Kim Soto, Express Employment Professionals;

Rupert Thomas, City of Pine Bluff; Kimberley West, Pine Bluff School District; Bruce White Jr., Jefferson County Assessor's Office; Marc Wilson, New Jerusalem Baptist Church; and Leslie Woods, Simmons Bank.

The Leadership Pine Bluff presenting sponsor is Saracen Casino Resort, according to the Chamber newsletter.