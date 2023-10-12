Legislative executive committee OK's audit of $19,000 lectern purchase by governor's office

An executive committee of state lawmakers signed off Thursday on an audit of the purchase of a $19,000 lectern by the governor’s office.

The audit, approved by the Legislative Joint Auditing’s Executive Committee, also will need to be voted on by a full committee that will meet Friday.

Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr., R-Texarkana, requested the audit and told the executive committee on Thursday an investigation was needed with members of the public questioning the purchase. Blogger Matt Campbell of Blue Hog Report first reported on the lectern's purchase, publishing an invoice for the item on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Records show the governor’s office purchased in June a 39-inch custom Falcon Podium and custom travel case from Beckett Events, LLC, an events management firm based in Arlington, Va.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' office has said the lectern did not cost taxpayers as the Republican Party of Arkansas reimbursed the state for the purchase in September. Emails from state employees show the purchase of the lectern was made June 12 using a state credit card, and that the Republican Party of Arkansas’ check reimbursing the state for its cost is dated Sept. 14.

“I am a member of the Republican Party, but if the Republican Party had actually made this purchase themselves then, no sir, we would not be here," Hickey said Thursday. "It’s just that a state credit card was used.”

On Sunday, Republican Party of Arkansas Chairman Joseph Wood said on KARK’s Capitol View that it is normal practice for the GOP to purchase furnishings for the governor’s office. Sanders has described criticism of the lectern’s purchase as a “manufactured controversy.”

“The governor welcomes the audit and encourages legislators to complete it without delay,” governor's office spokeswoman Alexa Henning said in a statement. “This is nothing more than a manufactured controversy by left wing activists to distract from the bold conservative reforms the legislature has passed and the governor has signed into law and is effectively implementing in Arkansas.”

Hickey’s audit request also calls for an investigation of expenditures of “all matters, involving the Governor or the Governor’s office, made confidential,” by a recent law passed during September’s special session that exempted documents related to the governor’s security detail from the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Notably, the law approved of during the special session, Act 7, is retroactive to June 1, 2022, something Hickey said has raised questions with members of the public. Arkansas State Police Director Mike Hagar has said the retroactive clause was needed because planning for the protection of Sanders and her family began long before she took office.

In response to Hickey’s request, Rogers attorney Tom Mars wrote a letter to the Texarkana senator saying he represents a client “with firsthand knowledge” that the governor’s office interfered with Campbell’s Freedom of Information Act request.

Legislative audit is a non-partisan group that provides financial oversight of state and local government intuitions. Some audits done by the group are routine, but lawmakers can request specific audits.

“I think calling for an audit is the correct thing to do in that now it will be fully investigated by a body that is non-partisan as far as audit goes,” said Rep. Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock. “They will be able to look into everything more deeply, and I think in the end it will be more trusted than, you know, people that are out there that aren’t involved in the process.”