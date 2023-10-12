Teach Black history

Just listen to those that want to take Black history out of schools, and why? I can remember buying a large set of encyclopedias back in the 1960s when we were stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, for our son. It was one of the best buys I ever made. I wanted to teach our son myself. Six and eight years later we had our two daughters. I was able to teach our three kids everything I wanted them to know from those books. Later our grandkids came to us and again I was able to use those encyclopedia books. Best investment I ever made in teaching our kids and grandkids.

Yes, our kids and grandkids did go to different schools in Germany and California. I wanted to make sure our kids understood what slavery was all about. Our oldest daughter took Black history at a college in Monterey, Calif.; she really enjoyed that class, and she even taught me things I did not know.

I say to parents: Teach your kids at home; the politicians do not make your house payments. I believe politics is one big sin before God. I just wish man would keep God out out his sin. God is not where hatred is.

JULIA RANDLE

Jacksonville

Trying to hoodwink

Some Republicans in the House of Representatives have lost their common sense. Republicans are calling themselves "dysfunctional" and a "clown show." Even Kevin McCarthy, former speaker of the House, says some Republicans are trying to burn the House down.

Republican politicians think I am stupid. They think you are stupid. I believe all this dysfunction and clown show is for one purpose: to distract Americans from what Republican politicians want. Republican politicians want to disenfranchise some American voters. Dozens of states controlled by Republicans have enacted legislation to make it harder for some Americans to vote. Republicans lost the popular vote for president in seven of the last eight presidential elections, including Donald Trump, who lost by 7 million votes in 2020.

Republican politicians want Americans to ignore our history of slavery and the genocide Americans inflicted on the American Indian. They want you to believe slaves were happy on the plantation and Indians were happy getting a little piece of land called a reservation along with blankets infected with smallpox.

Many Republican politicians want a government shutdown. They believe Americans will blame someone else. But I believe they are wrong. Americans can see through this misguided attempt to hoodwink Americans.

Republican politicians want women to "know your role." They want to stand between a woman and her doctor, a woman and her pharmacist, and be in her bedroom when the door is closed.

Republican politicians want Americans to be unaware of and insensitive to systematic injustices and prejudices involving the treatment of ethnic and racial minorities. They don't want you to be awake, they want you to be asleep.

Can you think of one person, past or present, more aware of and sensitive to systematic injustices and prejudices involving the treatment of ethnic and racial minorities? I can.

Don't let Republican politicians hoodwink you. Stay aware and stay sensitive to what is going on around you.

TERRY DANCER

Jonesboro

Sheep led to slaughter

I believe what happened in Israel is the perfect demonstration of why we have and need the Second Amendment. Israel does not have that, and most of its citizens are unarmed, so they cowered in their houses helplessly as thugs broke in and murdered and kidnapped their families. If they had owned semiautomatic weapons with multiple high-capacity magazines, they could have put up a fight. As it was, they were just sheep led to slaughter.

JOE CROMWELL

White Hall

A muddled struggle

Thirteen months from now we will have an election unlike any we have had before. Assuming Donald Trump and Joe Biden meet again, we will have the two oldest candidates ever to compete for the hardest job in the world. Each has his flaws.

Biden is too old and more than half of the voters in his own party think he should not run again. He is also saddled with a vice president most people don't like and believe to be incompetent.

Trump is the victim of his own hubris and is so shackled with trials and scandals he is simply unacceptable to most independent voters. Yes, he has his mesmerized base that continues to send him millions of dollars which he uses as his personal legal defense fund. I imagine their gullibility amuses him.

If it is Biden versus Trump in 2024, mano-a-mano, I believe Biden will once more overwhelmingly win the popular vote and squeak by in the red-leaning Electoral College. Trump is damaged goods. He is unelectable.

If one or more third-party candidates enter the race because of the disaffection for the two main party candidates, the race could be thrown into chaos. We all know Ralph Nader cost Al Gore the presidency in 2000 and Ross Perot did the same to George H.W. Bush in 1992.

Robert Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vax, anti-science fanaticism may appeal to a younger, less-informed cohort of would-be Democratic voters, and the anybody-but-Trump traditional Republicans could put forth a viable candidate under the No Labels flag. Either or both will likely turn 2024 into a muddled and turgid struggle. As John Brummett pointed out recently, if no one wins the required 270 electoral votes, the House of Representatives will choose the next president.

That means four more years for Trump to screw up the country worse than he did before, to once again embarrass us in the eyes of the world with his admiration for Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin and to enrich himself and his family at the expense of the American taxpayer. Not Armageddon, perhaps, but not far from it.

DAVID ELI COCKCROFT

Little Rock

On Pearls of wisdom

Re Pearls Before Swine: The "Wise Ass on the hill" strip was so true! Glad to see it. Thanks.

SCOTT HEARN

Little Rock