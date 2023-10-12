The world in brief: London airport open after fire, collapse





London airport open after fire, collapse

LONDON -- London's Luton Airport reopened Wednesday after a vehicle fire spread through a newly built parking garage, causing the partial collapse of the structure and major disruption for tens of thousands of passengers.

Dozens of flights were canceled, diverted or delayed at Luton, located about 35 miles north of central London, after the blaze started late Tuesday.

Four firefighters and an airport employee were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation after the fire.

Officials at the airport, which is a hub for easyJet, Ryanair and other budget airlines running flights to destinations in the United Kingdom and Europe, said flights began to arrive and take off again Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators believe the fire started with a diesel vehicle, according to Chief Fire Officer Andrew Hopkinson of the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. The recently opened parking garage didn't appear to have sprinklers, he said.

"And then that fire has quickly and rapidly spread," Hopkinson told reporters. More than 100 firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze, he said.

Authorities said they don't believe someone started the fire intentionally.

Kenya ending Cuban medical exchange

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Kenya's government announced Wednesday it would not be renewing a 6-year-old deal that saw Cuban doctors employed in Kenya while those from the East African country traveled to Cuba for specialized training.

The program was unpopular with Kenya's main doctors union, partly because the Cuban doctors received more than double the average salary of their Kenyan counterparts. Critics argued that money would be better spent on Kenya's medical infrastructure and on its own doctors.

Health Minister Nakumicha Wafula announced the end of the Cuba deal at a meeting with health industry workers in the capital, Nairobi, and was met with applause and shouts of "yes, yes!" Wafula said the ministry would ensure that the country's health workers are "well taken care of."

Under the deal signed in 2017, 50 Kenyans were sent to Cuba to undergo specialized training, while 100 Cubans were dispatched to county level hospitals in Kenya to help improve services.

The move was heavily criticized at the time by legislators and the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union, which said it was a waste of resources when the country was struggling with thousands of unemployed doctors and specialists.

Panama bus plan aims to curb smuggling

PANAMA CITY -- Panama and Costa Rica announced a plan to quickly bus thousands of migrants through Panama to the Costa Rican border, as the countries continue to grapple with a steady increase in the number of migrants moving through the jungle-clad Darien Gap.

Panama estimates that 420,700 migrants have crossed the Gap from Colombia to Panama so far this year, making it likely the full-year number will top a half million.

Industrial-scale smuggling operations in Colombia have now reduced the dangerous crossing to a little over two days for the strongest walkers. The expedited bus service in Panama will likely decrease further the amount of time migrants take to reach the U.S. border, now down to about 2½ weeks.

Panama hopes the new plan will disrupt the smuggling networks that charge migrants to get through the country, as well as reduce crowding at reception camps in Panama where migrants stay once they exit the Darien Gap trail.

Panama's National Immigration Service said 30 buses carried a group of almost 1,600 migrants Tuesday from Panama to a Costa Rican migrant center in Corredores, just inside Costa Rica.

Hurricane weakens over Mexico; 2 dead

MEXICO CITY -- Lidia dissipated Wednesday after hitting land as a Category 4 hurricane near the resort of Puerto Vallarta. One person was killed by a falling tree, another drowned in a swollen river and two others were injured after the hurricane made landfall.

The hurricane knocked over trees and blew roofs off houses with winds as high as 140 mph before moving inland.

Laura Velázquez, the head of Mexico's civil defense system, said Wednesday that one person died on the northern outskirts of Puerto Vallarta after being hit by a falling tree, and two others were injured elsewhere in the area.

The governor of Jalisco state, Enrique Alfaro, said another man drowned in a town south of where the hurricane hit when he tried to cross a swollen river late Tuesday night.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Lidia's winds were down to 35 mph as it dissipated about 145 miles north-northeast of the city of Guadalajara, Mexico's second-largest city and the capital of the western state of Jalisco.

Lidia made landfall Tuesday on Cabo Corrientes, a sparsely populated peninsula, and then moved inland south of Puerto Vallarta with winds of 105 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.





This image taken from video provided by Molly Bullard, shows a fire that broke out in one of the parking lots at Luton Airport, in Luton, England, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Luton Airport, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of central London, said that "all flights are currently suspended as emergency services respond to a car fire that has spread in Terminal Car Park 2." (Molly Bullard via AP)



A passenger sleeps at Luton Airport, England, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Thousands of travelers faced disruption as all flights were suspended on Wednesday at London's Luton airport after a fire tore through a newly built parking garage, destroying vehicles and partially collapsing the structure. (Lucy North/PA via AP)



Passengers wait with their luggage at Luton Airport, England, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Thousands of travelers faced disruption as all flights were suspended on Wednesday at London's Luton airport after a fire tore through a newly built parking garage, destroying vehicles and partially collapsing the structure. (Lucy North/PA via AP)



The burnt out shells of cars, buried amongst debris of a multi-storey car park are seen at Luton Airport in Luton, England, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023. A massive fire has torn through a newly built parking garage at one of Londons international airports. Four firefighters and an airport employee were hospitalized for smoke inhalation. All flights at Luton Airport are suspended until 3 p.m. Wednesday. (Jacob King/PA via AP)



Passengers wait with their luggage at Luton Airport, England, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Thousands of travelers faced disruption as all flights were suspended on Wednesday at London's Luton airport after a fire tore through a newly built parking garage, destroying vehicles and partially collapsing the structure. (Lucy North/PA via AP)



Passengers wait with their luggage at Luton Airport, England, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Thousands of travelers faced disruption as all flights were suspended on Wednesday at London's Luton airport after a fire tore through a newly built parking garage, destroying vehicles and partially collapsing the structure. (Lucy North/PA via AP)



Passengers carry their luggage along a pathway at Luton Airport, England, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Thousands of travelers faced disruption as all flights were suspended on Wednesday at London's Luton airport after a fire tore through a newly built parking garage, destroying vehicles and partially collapsing the structure. (Lucy North/PA via AP)



The burnt out shells of cars, buried amongst debris of a multi-storey car park are seen at Luton Airport in Luton, England, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023. A massive fire has torn through a newly built parking garage at one of Londons international airports. Four firefighters and an airport employee were hospitalized for smoke inhalation. All flights at Luton Airport are suspended until 3 p.m. Wednesday. (Jacob King/PA via AP)









Firefighters remove trees felled by the winds from Hurricane Lidia in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Wednesday. (AP/Valentin Gonzalez)





