A man was shot to death in southwest Little Rock on Thursday evening, police said.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired at 7:48 p.m. found the man dead of an apparent gunshot wound at 5517 W. 51st St., Little Rock police said in a tweet. The address is a little more than 2 miles north-northeast of the Interstate 30 interchange with South University Avenue.

The victim's name hadn't been released late Thursday. No arrests had been announced.