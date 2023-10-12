Maximum Quotient Track Club training facility to break ground in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- The Maximum Quotient Track Club is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for its new training facility.

A news release from the club states it was founded in Hazel Crest, Ill., in 2012 by head coach Clifton Culpepper, and that while it has youth, pro and masters level training, it's dedicated to the fundamentals of building up youth through sport, academics and citizenship. The goal of the new training facility is to revitalize a vibrant culture of track and field in Fort Smith and the River Valley through specialized training and by providing scholarship opportunities to area youth, the release states.

The news release states the club has secured over 150 college scholarships for young athletes attending colleges or universities nationwide, ranging from junior college to NCAA Division I programs.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at 307 N. Fourth St. in Fort Smith.

The site was donated by the Westphal family, who also donated the land for the U.S. Marshals Museum and the Fort Kids Children's Museum less than a mile from the future training facility.

"Bennie and Robyn have a heart for downtown and all youth within our community," Culpepper said. "Their integral support along with the help of future donors will help fund our campaign to build a training facility to provide world-class coaching to area athletes."

Culpepper said the facility will cost approximately $950,000 to build, which is being funded by himself and private donors.

He said there will be a modest initial cost for participants to cover membership fees, uniforms, meet entry fees and training.

The training facility will consist of a 200-meter rubberized track surface with two long and triple jump pits, high jump apron, throws area and training turf infield.

Culpepper said the club does not currently have a presence in Fort Smith. He said he picked the area because he is a returning native and because it does not have already a full view competitive track.

"In fact, the city only has one competitive grade running track," he said. "This is particularly concerning because Fort Smith is only a 45-minute drive from the very shadow of the University of Arkansas Razorback track and field program, which is the winningest program in the state of Arkansas, and the most successful NCAA D1 program in the nation with 49 national championships."