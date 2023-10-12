McCarthy’s playcalling raises key issues

DALLAS -- The good news when you lose a football game 42-10 is that no one really talks about your Red Zone offense any more. Suddenly, the Cowboys' problems are larger than that. More global in scope. Like how are they going to beat the Chargers or Rams or Eagles in their next three games?

Sunday was a bad night for the Cowboys and a terrible one for the head coach. For two seasons, Mike McCarthy The Walk-Around Head Coach guided the Cowboys to 12-5 records and seemed like he was all right. Not wildly innovative like a Kyle Shanahan or Sean McVay but not someone who had no idea how to get the most out of his football team, either. Then the Cowboys let Kellen Moore walk. Shoved him out the door, actually, and we'll see Monday night how he feels about all of that.

The result is that Mike McCarthy The Play-Caller walked into the Star for the first time, and now the Cowboys are having to live with that. We were on the outside of all that fussing in Green Bay, the complaints usually issued in some sideways fashion by Aaron Rodgers, who we have come to learn is a bit of a serial noisemaker about everything. But we know there was a rift and we know, over time, McCarthy's play-calling and offensive style was an issue for Rodgers.

And now we are seeing it. And there is little getting around it. McCarthy's version of the West Coast offense is nothing new, nothing creative and every touchdown requires a slow-motion crawl towards the end zone. And, yes, there is that Red Zone problem that did not go away just because Dallas was hammered into submission by the much more physically powerful 49ers. The Cowboys, who were No. 1 in Red Zone offense with Moore calling the plays last season, collecting touchdowns on more than 71% of their trips inside the opponent's 20-yard-line, rank 28th at 36%.

As a scoring team, the Cowboys are going to be misleading all year because of those defensive and special teams explosions against the Giants and Patriots. Dallas is No. 6 in scoring. That has very little to do with this team's ability to move the football against good teams. Some could argue that San Francisco -- the league's best team -- is also the first above-average team the Cowboys have played. As I mentioned, they have three more coming between now and Nov. 5 and they need to beat two of them if they hope to be better than 4-4 at the pseudo-halfway mark.

Then there's December when the Cowboys play three more teams in the top seven in Red Zone scoring -- Miami, Buffalo and Detroit -- plus the Eagles. How do the losses not mount with this offense taking the Cowboys on the road to nowhere?

Dak Prescott fell from 13th to 19th in passer rating with those three after-the-fact interceptions Sunday night, but that's not the entire problem. In McCarthy's offense, everything is a pass to the tight end or running back out in the flat, a quick slant to CeeDee Lamb. Prescott ranks 25th with a 6.6 yards per pass attempt average. That's Gardner Minshew and Kenny Pickett country. That's no place to be.

It's a brutal offense. Five weeks into the season, Jerry Jones is issuing votes of confidence to Dak and McCarthy. That can't be good.

The Cowboys can hide behind the idea that a new system is still being learned, but is that really the case this far removed from mini-camps and OTA's and training camp and five weeks of regular season play? McCarthy's inability to elevate this team's offensive play -- or even come close to what it was doing under Moore -- is a huge problem for him and his long-term tenure, but it raises a more difficult issue.

Who out there expected Prescott at age 30, in his eighth season with the same team and only his second head coach, to grow by leaps and bounds in 2023? There are weeks he throws like a top 10 quarterback and there are weeks that he does not. That's been the case in just about every season he has been here except the first one when he and Zeke were flying by the seat of their pants and Prescott avoided interceptions like they were going to cost him his job.

Dak isn't someone who can't get to a Super Bowl. But he looks like a guy who's unlikely to get there without extraordinary support.

Although we have learned to pipe down about how great this Dallas defense is, we know it's still a good one and that against lesser opponents, it will dominate games and produce victories with little help from the offense. But that defensive play was allowing the offense to hide its failings for the first month.

This team has been knocked back on its heels. Tough games the next three weeks will tell us a lot about what kind of playoff team the Cowboys might be. Or if they have one at all. And don't expect a conversation between Lamb and the head coach to suddenly light up this offense.

It already has an identity. We've seen it for more than a month now.