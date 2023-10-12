Moody gains B grade on school report card

Four of the six White Hall School District campuses graded a C in relation to recent Every Student Succeeds Act scores released by the Arkansas Department of Education in late September.

Moody Elementary scored the highest grade, a B. The school received an ESSA score of 74.28, beating the state average of 67.62 for kindergarten-through-fifth grade schools.

Scores of 72.17-79.25 for K-5 schools are B range, while scores 79.26 and higher are A range. The scores measure each school's performance in reading, math and science, and each campus receives a letter grade, as required by the federal act.

Gandy Elementary received a D, scoring 64.95. That score was just 0.03 shy of the C range.

Hardin (68.55) and Taylor (66.89) elementaries received Cs, as did White Hall Middle School (65.3) and White Hall High School (63.89). The letter-grade standards are slightly different for middle and high schools.

ANNUAL REPORT

The grade release was part of the district's annual report to the public.

The WHSD currently stands at 3,050 students, up 22 from the end of the 2022-23 school year. Nearly 100% of the students are enrolled on-site (0.3% attend virtually), and 1,100 students are transported daily via 22 routes with 22 drivers.

Among the student population, 54% come from limited-income families, 13% receive special education and 4% are limited English speakers.

The district enrolls 210 certified employees and 92 classified staff members.

Of those employees, 117 have bachelor's degrees as their highest educational level and 85 obtained master's degrees. Nine earned advanced degrees (specialist or doctorate) and 14 are national board-certified.

The average teacher salary for the 2022-23 school year was $56,172.68. The legal balance with categorical funds was $4,216,902 as of June 30, with $7,413 funded for each student ($4,437 state participation and $2,975 raised through local taxes). The expenditure per student was $10,597.

GTL's POTENTIAL IMPACT

Superintendent Gary Williams estimated the total property assessment for the WHSD to be $375 million, a 3% increase from last year.

The district could see a financial windfall and a rise in residential and student population with the establishment of the first gas-to-liquid facility near the National Center for Toxicological Research. GTL Americas announced the start of its front-end engineering and design, which could take 18 to 24 months and is expected to provide 2,500 construction workers with 225 to 250 full-time employees during the first phase.

For Williams, where the students and their families live will impact the benefits the WHSD sees from the project.

"It'll be positive," he said. "Depending on the size of the total project -- it seems quite large -- even with some abatement taxes, I think we can definitely benefit. You do have some additional, residual buildings being built, homes being built and other things to support that facility. So, more residents, and it will have an impact on our district in a positive way."

Those who live in the WHSD will have priority in being enrolled there, Williams said. That could further impact the ability to accept School Choice enrollments, he warned.

"Once we get to a certain capacity, we're pretty well there. That could really impact us as more residents come into our district and increase our student population."

Should the WHSD experience a significant influx of students, Williams said the district has to accommodate residential students and School Choice applicants who are accepted up to capacity. That would likely come in the form of expanded classroom space, he suggested.

About 500 students presently enrolled in the WHSD were accepted through School Choice, Williams estimated.

ROOF WORK

Cedric Hawkins, assistant superintendent for transportation and maintenance, informed the WHSD board the district will receive state partnership funding to replace roofs at Moody and Hardin elementaries.

"Those are end-of-life. This is a warm-safe-dry project. They have a partnership with us, and we'll receive about a third of that cost," Williams explained.

The WHSD would receive $486,000 in state funding to help with the $1.2 million cost to replace the roof at Hardin, Williams specified. The state would also provide $590,000 to help with a $1.5 million cost for the roof at Moody, he said.

PERSONNEL MOVES

The district approved the hires of three paraprofessionals, effective Oct. 10: Heather Bush at Gandy (special education), Courtney Patterson at Moody (computer lab) and Melynda Robinson at the middle school (special education).

Resignations were accepted for Miriam Torres Cardenas, a Taylor special education parapro (effective Nov. 3), and Dustin Moffitt, a high school teacher and coach (effective Oct. 9). John Bowman received a contract addendum (effective Aug. 14).