More remains from Titan implosion recovered

More presumed human remains were recovered last week from the last of the debris of the Titan submersible, which imploded in June during a 2½ -mile descent to the Titanic shipwreck, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Tuesday.

That debris was taken to a U.S. port, where it will be catalogued and assessed, according to the Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation, which is probing the "catastrophic implosion" of the Titan. The submersible, owned and operated by the private company OceanGate Expeditions, was being used to give high-priced deep-sea tours of Titanic wreckage. U.S. medical professionals will analyze the presumed human remains. All five passengers died, and salvage crews recovered an initial haul of debris and human remains within two weeks after the implosion.

Although salvage operations are over, the board will keep investigating the accident by interviewing witnesses and running forensic tests as it prepares to hold a public hearing on what caused the implosion and how officials can prevent similar catastrophes. The Coast Guard could ultimately recommend anything from new regulations on deep-sea submersibles to criminal charges for authorities to pursue. In a statement to The Washington Post, Coast Guard officials said they haven't set a date for the hearing but will provide the public at least 60 days' notice.

On June 18, the Titan submersible lost contact with the Polar Prince, the Canadian research vessel that served as its mother ship. That sparked a desperate search-and-rescue operation that a former commandant of the Coast Guard compared to efforts to save the Apollo 13 astronauts.

"Trying to extract a vessel from 12,000 feet is extraordinarily difficult, if not impossible," retired Adm. Thad Allen told The Post at the time.

After four days, the Coast Guard said that it had found a debris field 1,600 feet away from the Titanic, indicating that the submersible had suffered a "catastrophic implosion." Everyone aboard was killed, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, 61, who was piloting the Titan during its final descent.

Within days, the Coast Guard opened a Marine Board of Investigation, its highest level of inquiry, reserved for serious maritime incidents such as the catastrophic Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010. Coast Guard officials have said that the board's investigation will look into whether "an act of misconduct, incompetence, negligence, unskillfulness, or willful violation of law" contributed to the deaths.

The board will publish a report making safety recommendations about submersibles, which many experts say could use tighter regulation. It has been tasked with submitting that report to the head of the Coast Guard by June. There weren't many regulations governing OceanGate's dives to the Titanic because they happened in international waters, beyond any single country's jurisdiction.

Some in the submersible community had criticized OceanGate for years for not submitting Titan to a classification process, in which a private classification agency works with submersible manufacturers from the design phase and continues to inspect the crafts while they're in operation. The process is voluntary but considered standard in the industry.

Information for this article was contributed by Ben Brasch, Tamia Fowlkes, Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff, Sammy Westfall, Andrew Jeong, Kyle Melnick and Joel Achenbach of The Washington Post.