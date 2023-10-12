Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Spotlight

Multimedia artist Larissa Ramey’s projects are community building through artmaking

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Larissa Ramey takes a break from working on her thesis "the footnotes: a love practice" to talk about her STOOP TALK workshop and zine project that focuses on community-building through art making collaboration. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Monica Hooper)

As Larissa Ramey prepares her thesis ahead of spring graduation, a community art project from her first year of grad school is always...

Print Headline: Multimedia artist Larissa Ramey’s projects are born out of love for community building through artmaking

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT