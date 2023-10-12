Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith have lived "completely separate lives" since 2016, she revealed in an interview with Hoda Kotb. The prominent Hollywood couple married in 1997 and have addressed separations and marital troubles, but never this specifically. Though it's not a legal divorce, Pinkett Smith told Kotb in a clip released Wednesday on "Today" that it is essentially a divorce without papers. Smith and Pinkett Smith share two children, Willow and Jaden, as well as a son, Trey, from Smith's first marriage. Representatives for Smith and Pinkett-Smith did not immediately respond to request for comment. The news came as a surprise to many, considering Pinkett Smith's candor in her "Red Table Talk" series, in which she and Smith addressed her extramarital relationship in an episode in 2020, and the slap at the 2022 Academy Awards. At the ceremony, Smith infamously walked up on stage and struck presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's hair. The full interview will air on an hourlong NBC News prime-time special at 7 p.m. Friday. Pinkett Smith also has a memoir, "Worthy," out Tuesday, which promises more details about their lives and relationship, as well as her upbringing in Baltimore. She told Kotb that, "By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be." Pinkett Smith added that though she has considered divorce, she hasn't been able to go through with it. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through ... whatever," she said.

Country superstar Keith Urban and Kix Brooks of powerhouse duo Brooks & Dunn were to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on Wednesday night at Nashville's Music City Center. Urban, a four-time Grammy Award-winning musician, is being celebrated at the 53rd anniversary gala for hits such as "But for the Grace of God," "Who Wouldn't Wanna Be Me" and "Days Go By." Kix Brooks' songwriting in Brooks & Dunn helped shape the iconic '90s country music sound, with tracks like the Grammy-nominated "Brand New Man," "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone" and "Only in America." Other inductees include Casey Beathard and David Lee Murphy, in the contemporary songwriter category, and Rafe Van Hoy in the veteran songwriter category. When asked to share the secret behind great songwriting in advance of the ceremony, Urban told The Associated Press: "It's one of the most elusive things. Some days it just flows and other days, there's nothing. I just always hope it's not a day where I show up to somebody important to write with and nothing comes in." Urban says he has learned over the years that if the inspiration to write a song doesn't hit one day, it's best to be kind to yourself. "Just be in the moment and flow. If it's there, it's there. If it's not, it's not. But there's a real balance, I think, of inspiration and craft," he said. "It's a blend of those two and then a whole bunch of mysticism all at the same time." Simply put: There's no equation.