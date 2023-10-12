Cross Bank of Wynne noted for tornado aid

Cross Bank of Wynne is being recognized nationally for rallying support to speed up recovery efforts after the community was ravaged by a tornado in March. The bank is receiving the Emerging Community Bank Service Award from a leading industry organization.

The bank was featured in the September issue of ICBA Independent Banker, published by the Independent Community Bankers of America, a national trade organization representing 5,000 small lenders. Cross was highlighted for providing financial support so businesses and other borrowers could rebuild quickly after the tornado ripped up the Cross County town.

Cross Bank extended working hours, raised money for relief and donated meals and supplies to residents and businesses. The bank also helped borrowers access $200,000 in federal relief funds.

"ICBA celebrates Cross Bank and its employees for their unwavering support in the face of widespread devastation," Rebeca Romero Rainey, chief executive officer of the organization, said in announcing the award.

Cross Bank has about $404 million in assets and has branches in Wynne, Cherry Valley and Jonesboro.

-- Andrew Moreau

Walmart stores to be shut on Thanksgiving

Walmart Inc. will once again close its stores on Thanksgiving, the company said Wednesday.

John Furner, president and chief executive officer of Walmart U.S., said in a video message on his LinkedIn page that "Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones."

The Bentonville-based retailer traditionally kept its doors open on Thanksgiving until 2020, when Walmart said it would close on that day to give a break to employees who had worked hard through the pandemic.

Walmart has closed on Thanksgiving since then. However, it typically opens early for Black Friday sales, which start even earlier on Walmart.com.

Many stores will be closed for the holiday, including Dillard's Inc., Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, JCPenney, Costco, Lowe's, Home Depot, Barnes & Noble, PetSmart, Old Navy, Michael's, Ulta and Belk, to name just a few.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index falls 3.16, ends at 851.13

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 851.13, down 3.16.

"Equities traded lower early in the session following a higher-than-expected PPI report for September but rallied in afternoon trading following release of Federal Reserve minutes from the September 20th meeting as the real estate and utilities sectors outperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.