NFL Week 6 Preview: Best Games, Best Bets, Predictions

Suddenly, the Lions are heavy NFC North favorites and have snuck into many pundits top-five power rankings.

Theyre no longer the same ol Lions, but this surging squad will get a tough road test for one of the most intriguing games on the Week 6 schedule. Detroit will put its three-game winning streak on the line against the Buccaneers, who have also had a fast start.

But that might not be the most entertaining game because the Seahawks vs. the Bengals is shaping up to be a shootout. Joe Burrows injured calf didnt give him much fits during his three-touchdown performance against the Cardinals last week.

As for another intriguing game, the Cowboys, who are coming off an embarrassing loss to the 49ers, will look to get back on track vs. Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Were keeping a close eye on these three games, but we havent forgotten about the 49ers at the Browns, and Colts at the Jaguars. Here are the five best games to bet on this week.

Final Thoughts

Verderame: The Bengals have to beat Seattle for me to believe in them. Cincinnati led by four points in the fourth quarter against Arizona with an earlier pick-six helping the Bengals to their advantage. It wasnt a bad showing, but it was far from a dominant performance. Now they get the Seahawks, off a bye, coming in with a 3–1 record. Its not going to be easy for Cincinnati, which hasnt looked solid for 60 minutes in any game this season.

Manzano: The Jaguars offense got back on track during the upset win vs. the Bills, but I dont see the unit playing that well against the Colts ferocious defensive front. This will be a close AFC South matchup, despite the Colts playing without Anthony Richardson. Backup Gardner Minshew has already won two games this season, and has a dominant ground game to lean on with the duo of Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor.

Wood: I like the underdogs this week. The Chargers are in a good spot to keep things close at home against the Cowboys and the same goes for the Colts versus the Jaguars. As for the Seahawks, I like them to pull off the upset outright against a Bengals team that looks like it might be back, though the jury is still out. With or without Watson, I think the 49ers roll in Cleveland the way they have against almost everyone this year.

