FOOTBALL

Dolphins' RB placed on IR

The Miami Dolphins are placing rookie running back De'Von Achane on injured reserve on Wednesday after he suffered a knee injury against the New York Giants. Coach Mike McDaniel did not confirm whether Achane's injury will require surgery, nor did he provide many details on the extent of the injury. He said it is not a "grave" injury, and he expects Achane to return this season. The injury happened late in a 31-16 win over the Giants on Sunday. Achane will miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, as well as matchups against Philadelphia, New England and Kansas City. The Dolphins have a bye in Week 10, so he will be eligible to return in Week 11 against the Raiders. Miami's running back room will get a boost soon with the return of Jeff Wilson Jr, whom the Dolphins designated to return from injured reserve after he missed the first five weeks with various injuries. His 21-day window to return opened Wednesday, and he practiced.

Ex-NFL player arrested

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in Southern California in connection with the death of his mother, authorities said, as he tried to reenter the United States from Mexico just weeks after the 73-year-old woman was found slain behind her suburban Chicago home. Brown, 35, was detained Tuesday afternoon and booked into San Diego County Jail without bail following a "fugitive arrest," records show. Brown agreed to be extradited to Illinois during a Wednesday court hearing, San Diego District Attorney's office spokesperson Steve Walker told The Associated Press in an email. Authorities in Illinois have until Nov. 13 to retrieve Brown, Walker said.

HOCKEY

NHL suspends Vegas forward

The NHL suspended Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden for two games without pay for an "illegal check to the head" of Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev on Tuesday night. Howden will lose nearly $20,000 in pay, and that money will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund. In the video explaining the reasoning behind the suspension, the NHL said Howden made Tanev's head the primary target and that the hit was "avoidable." The league also made the point of saying this was the first offense in Howden's 280-game career. Howden's was given a match penalty for the hit, which occurred six minutes into the third period of the Knights' season-opening 4-1 victory.

Sabres re-sign second star

First Rasmus Dahlin and now Owen Power. In the span of three days, the Buffalo Sabres locked up their two star defensemen by signing Power to a seven-year contract extension worth $58.45 million on Wednesday. The deal was reached a day before the Sabres open their season hosting the New York Rangers. And it follows the Sabres making Dahlin the franchise's top-paid player by signing him to an eight-year, $88 million deal on Monday. Both players were No. 1 draft picks, with Dahlin selected in 2018, followed by Power three years later. And both are part of the core of a young, developing Buffalo team with rising expectations.

BASKETBALL

Hornets waive Kai Jones

The Charlotte Hornets have waived former first-round draft pick Kai Jones just three days after the center/forward announced on social media that he had requested to be traded. Jones was not with the Hornets for training camp, with the team citing "personal reasons" in a statement. The decision came after Jones displayed some bizarre behavior on social media over the last few months, which including criticism of his teammates. The 19th overall pick in 2021 out of Texas, Jones appeared in 67 games in two seasons with the Hornets, averaging 2.7 points in 9.1 minutes per game.

TENNIS

Alcaraz upset in Shanghai

Grigor Dimitrov upset second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals at the Shanghai Masters. Dimitrov, who hadn't beaten the former No. 1 in their three previous meetings, was crisp from both wings and used his backhand drop shot to keep Alcaraz off balance. The Bulgarian struck 29 winners and 10 aces and rallied after relinquishing a 5-3 lead in the first set to reach his 17th Masters quarterfinal. Dimitrov will next meet 22nd-seeded Nicolas Jarry, who beat wild-card entry Diego Schwartzmann 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to make the last eight of a Masters tournament for the first time.

GOLF

PGA suspends Byeong Hun An

Byeong Hun An has been suspended for violating the PGA Tour's anti-doping policy because of a banned substance found in cough medicine sold over the counter in South Korea. The PGA Tour announced the three-month suspension Wednesday and said the 32-year-old An cooperated during the process and accepted his suspension. He is believed to be the eighth player suspended since the PGA Tour began drug testing in 2008, and the first since Matt Every in 2019. An finished 44th in the FedEx Cup this year, so he is qualified for all of the $20 million signature events in 2024. The suspension is retroactive to Aug. 31, meaning he will be eligible to return on Dec. 1. He has not played since the BMW Championship in August.