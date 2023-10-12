Oh! That crazy fair food!

Editor’s Note: Each year, Arkansas food expert Kat Robinson talks directly to the vendors and workers at the Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock to discover the nifty new eats at the event. This year, she struck gold, found some fantastic creations, and has declared it “The Year of the Waffle.”

The Arkansas State Fair is the largest event in the state, spanning 10 days and offering fairgoers a chance to view the best livestock in the region, enjoy amusement rides and eat themselves silly. With a culinary history that includes deep fried watermelon, the Pig Licker (chocolate covered bacon), Fried Spaghetti and Meatballs on a Stick and the Bacon Cheeseburger Funnel Cake Burger, there’s an expectation for the wild and wonderful.

This year’s event does not disappoint. Here are some of the dishes folks are going to be talking about and seeking out.

Remember, the best bet when enjoying all the culinary delights of the Arkansas State Fair is to pace yourself, take a friend, and get in free. Every weekday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., parking and admission is free at the Arkansas State Fair, so you can take advantage of those open gates to dine sublime at lunchtime. And you can always take your leftovers home. Just be careful what you eat before riding the Himalaya or the Zipper.

BARBIE CORN & KEN CORN

This roasted ear of corn, covered in mayo, grated cheese and colored sprinkles, is the photo op marvel of this year’s fair. Bright pink and blue cobs will be seen all over the place. They’ll come from the L&M Concessions’ famed old truck grill, where corn and potatoes are roasted throughout the fair. This colorful answer to elote — Mexican street corn — can be additionally seasoned at the stand, and it comes on a stick for easy handling.

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

Flavored Chicken and Waffles of all sorts can be found at Arkansas’ own Ceci’s Chicken N Waffles on Wheels, a new addition to the fair. The caramel pecan chicken and waffles are particularly inspired, blending all the best flavors you can imagine in this sweet and savory dish — but they’re just the tip of the iceberg. Ceci McDowell’s excellent offerings include waffles in such flavors as red velvet, Oreo, Cinnabon and even Baconator. Waffles are sliced and portioned for easy eating — yes, even Oreo! And if you’re on more of a savory kick, you can get her tender chicken bites with your choice of sauce on their own.

If that wasn’t enough, H2Que BBQ & Catering out of Jonesboro is bringing its own pair of waffle entries to the fair. The Pork Waffle comes from the guys’ own homemade batter spiked with smoked pork butt, cooked in a waffle iron and then topped with more shredded pork and a bourbon-infused syrup on top. The guys are offering chicken and waffles on a stick as an added fun snack.

(You’ll also be able to Meat the Mac at H2Que BBQ , where an easy to carry cup is layered with pulled pork, barbecue sauce, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, and shredded cheddar cheese.)

STREET TACO PIZZA

Swain’s Pizza, the folks known for Pizza on a Stick, have added a new variety this year to their selection — Street Taco Pizza. This is a fresh dough pizza topped with homemade white sauce, sprinkled with a blend of mozzarella and parmesan cheeses and cotija cheese, then fire roasted corn, a generous dusting of Tajin seasoning and cilantro. Once baked, it’s lightly sprayed with lime juice and served with a lime wedge. Last year’s favorite, Pickle Pizza, is also back for an encore.

And what do you get when you cross a calzone with a fried pie? You get a Pizza Puff, a Chicago-born dish that’s essentially pizza toppings inside a fried pie crust. Get yours at Bud and Brews near the FFA Ag in Action Barn.

LEMON FUNNEL CAKE

Roger Westmoreland Concessions, which created the strawberry-and-Oreo Razorback Stack funnel cake creation last year, is back again with the Getcha Gold, a lemon-flavored funnel cake topped with lemon frosting, filling and gold sprinkles. If you like lemon, this is the treat that can’t be beat. You’ll be able to get those both at that concession stand and the Corky Westmoreland Concessions, too.

HILLBILLY FRIES

Boss Hog’s stand by Gate Five always offers smoked meats and soul food. This year’s new creation is Hillbilly Fries, and it’s a LOT. It begins with a base of French fries, which are topped with shredded pork butt barbecue and sauce. Atop that is macaroni and cheese — with jalapenos, if you wish. It’s topped with cheddar cheese sauce, grilled onions, and grilled bell peppers. This is an epic meal for someone who’s ready to sit down to a big dinner.

Also, Pat’s Kitchen is stretching out with Philly Steak Fries — sliced seasoned beef and Swiss cheese sauce with grilled onions and peppers on a bed of French fries. You can also have the same setup on a bed of tortillas for nachos, or get it all in a bun for a great Philly Steak sandwich.

TACOS, BURRITOS & MORE

Ormic’s Taco King will bring its collection of tacos, burritos and tostadas to the Food Court this year and is introducing chicken flautas. More than just rolled spiced chicken and cheese in a flour tortilla, these are served plunged into a cup filled with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese, which make a great dip for your hefty flautas.

Don Elote’s little yellow stand on the Midway near Barton Coliseum is known for its excellent tamales. This year, it’s adding Raja con Queso tamales, which are delicious morsels of roasted poblano peppers and cheese packed into a handrolled masa tamale — a great, meat-free delight with excellent authentic flavor.

SOUTHERN FOOD

Benton’s own Riverside Grocery is coming to the fair with classic Southern food, particularly its famed catfish, served with all the fixings, such as pan fried potatoes, brown beans, coleslaw and hush puppies.

SOBA NOODLES

Another new entry at the Arkansas State Fair — soba noodles from Island Noodles. This Hawaiian operation features thick buckwheat and whole wheat soba noodles sauteed together with vegetables and sauces. You can have chicken added on request. It should be a great new addition.

BURGERS

Two new fancy burgers will make their debut at L&M Concessions. One is a lobster and bacon cheeseburger — yes, lobster! The other is the Hawaiian BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger. It’s a traditional burger patty and a slice of grilled pineapple with crispy bacon, barbecue sauce, and your toppings of choice on a Hawaiian bread roll.

FUNNEL CAKES

Funnel Cake Push Pops may be all the rage this year. Think funnel cake in all the flavors, but without the mess. Roger Westmoreland Concessions will offer these clear plastic tubes packed with different flavors of funnel cake and layers of graham cracker crumbs.

CHICKEN ON A STICK

Sue Sue’s Concessions, which folks know as the Makin’ Bacon Wagon, is back with bacon-wrapped chicken on a stick — a delight that’s won awards at several of this year’s fairs around the country. It’s tender chicken wrapped with bacon before being battered and deep fried. They also have jalapenos wrapped in bacon and stuffed with cream cheese.

WHAT ELSE IS NEW?

Fried What? is back with fried peanut butter and jelly, fried green tomatoes and Key Lime pie. There will be two Wonderstick stands, with those crazy J-shaped gluten-free corn-based cones filled with soft serve, and a caramel corn waffle cone to boot. Bennett Concessions will still have their Cowboy Burger, Krazy Fryz and ridiculously large pork tenderloin sandwiches.

There are fried ribs at H2Que — smoked pork ribs deep fried and covered in barbecue sauce. There’s a Hot Dog for Two, an oversized hot dog in an equally oversized bun with the traditional toppings being served at the Bud Light Pavilion. You’ll even find new delights at old standbys, such as the new Cool Mint Crunch Dippin’ Dots, or Kona Ice’s three new flavors — Cranky Candy Corn, Kooky Candy Apple, and Sweet Caramel Apple flavored shaved ice alongside its traditional flavors — for some exceptionally unusual cool treats.

There will be quesabirria tacos at Don Elote’s, pulled pork and mac and cheese stuffed turkey legs at H2Que BBQ , Watermelon Lemonade at Roger Westmoreland, and Taco Cheese Nachos at Bud and Brews, too. Larry’s Gator House will have gator on a stick, boudin eggrolls, and red beans and rice that will warm you to your toes. Pat’s Kitchen is bringing back Thanksgiving Tacos filled with pulled turkey, dressing and cranberry sauce, along with Fried Lasagna and Indian Fry Bread tacos, and Mr. Keith is back with gourmet fresh made popcorn.

OLD FAVORITES

In case you’re concerned you might miss out on all your old favorites, don’t worry. Lots of places are carrying the classics. Alan McKinney Concessions have booths across the fair where you’ll find classic hand-dipped fresh-made corn dogs on a stick, and I’ve already spotted the Elephant Ear cart that usually stands right outside the Big Show Diner. Ozark Candy and Nuts will have their marvelous caramel nut apples at the Hall of Industry, both on a stick and sliced in a bowl, along with a dozen varieties of spiced sweet and savory nuts, fresh taffy and nut rolls. There’s the old favorite Michener pork rinds and kettle corn stand, where you’ll find folks constantly making up the huge bags of kettle corn throughout the fair. Big skillets with rolls of Italian sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms and even grilled vegetables will be in place, and you’ll still be able to find lots of roasted turkey legs wherever you venture on-site.

Don’t forget the Big Show Diner, where you can still get the original Arkansas cheese dip, salsa and fruit punch the place has become known for. This is also where you’ll find daily plate lunch specials and slices of several varieties of pie, like chocolate cream, coconut cream, and possum pies, always splendid and enjoyable — and best of all, it’s a great place to cool off when it’s hot or warm up when it’s cold.

You’ll still be able to get your pineapple whip at the Two Brothers stand at the end of the Midway. The Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association is running the Midway Cafe again this year, so look for ribeye steak sandwiches and breakfast biscuits. And remember, you can always pick up cartons of fresh milk and lots of ice cream delights on Hiland Hill before you watch one of the great shows there.

Need a complete guide to the Arkansas State Fair’s food offerings? Kat Robinson’s official 2023 Arkansas State Fair Food Guide can be found online at TieDyeTravels.com . See where all these crazy fair foods can be found, discover even more crazy fair foods, and find out how much they cost before you go. She also finds the best deals on staples like traditional funnel cakes, corn dogs, lemonade, and candy apples so you can save a couple bucks. Meet Robinson in person from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 inside the Arts and Crafts Building. Books will be offered for sale.

FAQ

Arkansas State Fair

When: Gates open daily at 11 a.m. Oct. 13-22 Where: Arkansas State Fairgrounds in Little Rock Cost: Reduced online prices end today; regular admission $6-$12, ride bands $35, preferred concert seating $20 Information: arkansasstatefair.com

FYI

State Fair Pie

Contest

Feeling competitive? The Arkansas State Fair Pie Contest, sponsored by the Arkansas Pie Festival, will be held Oct. 16 at the Arts and Crafts Building on the Arkansas State Fairgrounds. Entrants should arrive by 11:30 a.m. with their entries. This year’s theme is fried pies.Your fried pies can be filled with anything, sweet or savory, as long as it’s sealed in a crust. Baked handpies, skillet fried pies and deep fried pies will all be accepted. Cash prizes of $100 for first, $75 for second, and $50 for third will be awarded, and the top pie maker will be given a Golden Ticket to come to the Arkansas Pie Festival in Cherokee Village in April 2024. There is no cost to enter.

Arkansas food influencer Kat Robinson knows her way around the whacky new and tried-and-true treats at the Arkansas State Fair, which opens Friday in Little Rock. (Courtesy Photo)







Roger Westmoreland Concessions, which created the strawberry-and-oreo Razorback Stack funnel cake creation last year, is back again with the Getcha Gold, a lemon-flavored funnel cake topped with lemon frosting, filling and gold sprinkles. (Courtesy Photo)







Created by L&M Concessions, Barbie Corn and Ken Corn — roasted ears of corn covered in mayo, grated cheese and colored sprinkles — are the photo op marvel of this year’s fair. (Courtesy Photo)





