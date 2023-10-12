100 years ago

Oct. 12, 1923

TEXARKANA -- Following the announcement Tuesday of the gift to the city by William Buchanan of $1,000,000 for charitable and benevolent purposes, it has become known that another benefaction of a similar kind has been made by another of the city's wealthy residents, who declines, however, to permit his name to be used during his life time. This citizen made his will several months ago, by the term of which a valuable block of ground centrally located and containing several acres and having on it a large and commodious building, now used as a residence, will go to the city as a home for indigent and helpless women. The will also bequeaths $1,00,000 to be used as the upkeep of the home. The resident, like Mr. Buchanan, has lived here for nearly half a century, and has made most of his money in the lumber business.

50 years ago

Oct. 12, 1973

RUSSELLVILLE -- An 1,800-pound water buffalo missing from Hidden Valley Ranch since Sunday was found Thursday afternoon swimming across Lake Nimrod. Joe Hughes, a parent at the ranch home for children, said the 8-year-old buffalo was a pet, bought by ranch owner Glen Cunnimgham from the Little Rock Zoo. A fisherman spotted the buffalo in Lake Nimrod, about 12 miles from the ranch, and helped take care of the beast while the animal was in the water. Hughes said he put a rope around the buffalo's horns and led it to shore.

25 years ago

Oct. 12, 1998

Eight times this year, air monitors in Pulaski County failed to forecast days when ozone levels exceeded acceptable limits. Had the monitors successfully predicted high ozone concentrations, they could've declared "Ozone Action Days," alerting residents to the need to limit driving, avoid using gas-powered lawn tools and keep oil-based paints and solvents sealed in their cans, among other ozone-reducing measures. The high ozone season ended Sept. 30 without any Ozone Action Days being declared. Data from air quality measurements showed that once in May and seven times in August ozone levels topped federal standards, said John Hoffpauer of Metroplan. Officials are still waiting for the September numbers, which could show more missed high ozone days.

10 years ago

Oct. 12, 2013

ROGERS -- The children of Burmese refugees who have settled in Clarksville needed basic language skills, including learning the letters of the English alphabet, when they began arriving two years ago, said Ashley Warren, an English-as-a-second-language teacher at Kraus Middle School in Clarksville. Warren needed an approach different from the common practice of pulling out small groups of non-English-speaking children or going into their classrooms. This is the second year for Kraus to have a "newcomer" class designed for children who do not speak English and are new to the United States. Warren spends most of the day with the children, teaching lessons in English, math, science and social studies while also building their language skills. "It's beneficial for these kids," Warren said. "It's helped them gain confidence."