OTHERS SAY: Israel’s war against terror

The images from Israel last weekend were horrific.

This murderous Palestinian assault deserves only one response from the world: outrage, and unwavering support for Israel's right to defend itself. U.S. President Joe Biden has rightly pledged to stand with Israel "full stop," as has the European Union. Even as Israel takes the necessary military actions to protect its citizens, all parties in the region need to work to restore some semblance of stability and avoid a broader conflict.

An Israeli invasion of Gaza to rescue Israeli captives and reassert control over the territory could last months, if not years. For that reason alone, Israel's old, new and prospective partners in the Arab world do themselves no favors by not condemning the Hamas attack more forcefully. They understandably fear public opinion, which has never embraced the normalization of ties with Israel. Still, there can be no excusing the slaughter of civilians.

Pretending otherwise will only bolster the extremists and their backers in Iran. Countries with influence over Hamas, including Turkey, Qatar and Egypt, must pressure the militants to pull back and release their hostages before the violence escalates dangerously.