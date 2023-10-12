PB Quilter’s Guild plans meeting

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road. The program will be the annual fall "Make A Fair Offer Sale." Excess items from the guild's storeroom will be available for purchase. Monday will be a work day for setting up the items.

Final plans will also be discussed for the Fall Retreat to be held at First Baptist Church Oct. 23-26, according to a news release.

Show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings, will be held after the business meeting.

Members with a birthday during the month of October are asked to bring a door prize, which should be related to quilting or sewing. Door prizes are given out at the end of the meeting and all winners must be present.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a fat quarter (18 by 22 inches) of 100 percent cotton for the monthly fat quarter drawing. Harvest prints are being featured for October; however, white or white on white are always acceptable.

The quilter's guild has an annual membership fee of $20. Anyone interested in learning the art of quilt making is welcome to come, visit and become a member, according to a club spokesman. Membership is open to all who are interested in quilting. No prior experience is needed.

The purpose of the Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild is to ensure the continuity of the craft by teaching the techniques of quilting and to encourage and promote an interest in quilting to the public.

"Come and join us. What you don't know about quilting, we can teach and what you know about quilting, we can learn," the spokesman said.