The nation in brief: Prison sought for Jan. 6 GOP politician

Prison sought for Jan. 6 GOP politician

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Prosecutors are recommending a prison sentence for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for his participation in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

Ryan Kelley's arrest in 2022 gave his campaign a burst of notoriety in a conservative multi-candidate field, but he ended up finishing far behind other supporters of former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary election. Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary but ultimately lost to incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat.

Prosecutors, citing Kelley's lack of remorse, are urging a judge to lock him up for three months when he returns to a Washington court Tuesday, The Detroit News reported.

"For two years, Kelley posted statements on Facebook and other social media, making light of the riot, falsely denying that any violence took place, and insisting that he engaged in no wrongdoing," prosecutors said in a court filing.

In July, Kelley, who lives in Ottawa County, pleaded guilty to a charge of illegally entering a restricted area.

St. Louis offers its poor $500 per month

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis is launching a program that seeks to help low-income families by providing them with $500 monthly payments for 18 months.

The program is a signature priority for Mayor Tishaura Jones, who said Tuesday that the money will go to hundreds of city households, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. She believes it will help rebuild neighborhoods and prevent the root causes of crime.

"St. Louis' guaranteed basic income will give hundreds of St. Louis families the resources they need to lift themselves out of poverty, giving them a strong foundation to grow and to thrive," Jones said at a news conference.

The Board of Aldermen approved the program last year. The city will use $5 million in federal pandemic aid. Meanwhile, St. Louis native Jack Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter and Square, is contributing $1 million.

Jones announced a website for those interested. Applications will be open between Oct. 23 and Nov. 1, and the city will start sending the money, on debit cards, in December.

New refuges protect endangered species

MEMPHIS -- Two newly created national wildlife refuges in Tennessee and Wyoming will help protect habitats for threatened and endangered species such as toads, bats, shrimp and salamanders, federal officials say.

The Wyoming Toad Conservation Area and the Paint Rock River National Wildlife Refuge in Tennessee are the result of "decades-long, locally led efforts to conserve habitat for species while maintaining recreational access," the U.S. Department of Interior said Tuesday in a news release.

The two refuges are the latest additions to the National Wildlife Refuge System, a collection of 570 refuges and 38 wetland districts managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Wyoming Toad Conservation Area is in the Laramie Plains of the Wyoming Basin and will provide public access to the Laramie River. Officials say it will help protect the Wyoming toad, an endangered amphibian, while also helping conserve other species including the white-tailed prairie dog and migratory birds.

Meanwhile, the Paint Rock River National Wildlife Refuge will connect land in Tennessee and Alabama that helps protect the river's watershed in the Cumberland Plateau and one of the largest tracts of hardwood trees remaining in eastern North America.

The refuge in Franklin County features habitats for threatened and endangered species including gray bats, Indiana bats, Tennessee cave salamanders and Alabama cave shrimp. Fifty kinds of freshwater mussels, including some that are found nowhere else in the world, live in the area's waters, officials said.

Giant motors join Endeavor at LA museum

LOS ANGELES -- Two giant rocket motors required to display the retired NASA space shuttle Endeavour as if it's about to blast off arrived Wednesday at a Los Angeles museum, completing their long journey from the Mojave Desert.

The 116-foot-long motors, which look like giant white cylinders, were trucked over two days from the Mojave Air and Space Port to LA's Exposition Park, where the California Science Center's Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center is being built to display Endeavour.

Donated by Northrop Grumman, the motors are the largest components of the two solid rocket boosters that would be attached to a space shuttle's external tank to help the main engines lift the orbiter off the launch pad.

Schoolchildren were among several hundred people who watched the move -- the latest spectacle in the yearslong process of preparing to put Endeavour on permanent display vertically as if it was about to blast off.

The massive shuttle was flown to Los Angeles International Airport atop a NASA Boeing 747 in 2012 and then was inched through city streets to the museum. The giant external tank arrived by barge and made a similar trip across Los Angeles.

Endeavour flew 25 missions before NASA's three-decade space shuttle program ended in 2011.



