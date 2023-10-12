RIP, No. 5

Philip Martin wrote recently about Brooks Robinson, advising that it is better not to meet one's heroes. He suggests that in such an encounter they inevitably disappoint you by their often unkind behavior. Philip says he never met Robinson, the greatest third baseman in the history of baseball. But in this case he is disappointed he did not.

I did meet No. 5 on several occasions. In 1982 our family moved to Baltimore, in what turned out to be a golden era for Oriole baseball, albeit a short one. And though Brooks' career had ended by that time, giving way to a new icon in ironman Cal Ripken, Robinson's influence and personae had never waned. He was Mr. Oriole, and all of Baltimore knew it.

Having made so many friends and acquaintances in that area (everyone wanted to know the great Brooks Robinson), it was not surprising that one of my friends had done just that. Unknown to me, he contacted Brooks and told him about me, a fellow native Arkansan, and suggested that he give me a call. However, he gave him my home phone rather than my office.

The phone rang at home one afternoon while I was at work and Timothy, our young son, answered. He had always been instructed to ask the identity of the caller. Throughout the short conversation, my wife Janet kept saying, "Ask who it is, Tim, ask who it is," which he never did.

When the call ended, she said, "Why didn't you ask his name?" Tim responded, "Mom, it was Brooks Robinson, the Brooks Robinson." I did have the opportunity to call Brooks back, and found him to be gracious and kind, as I expected from his reputation around town.

Near the end of our four-year sojourn in Baltimore, I contacted Brooks at his downtown Crown Petroleum office. We would soon be moving to Florida. Would it be possible for us to bring our kids to meet him and perhaps get a few autographs? "Of course," he told me, and we made an appointment. A couple of our children's friends accompanied us and we had a wonderful 30 minutes or so with the baseball legend.

He asked if we had managed to get any of the replica 1983 World Series championship rings that had been given out as fan appreciation souvenirs. No, I answered, the game was on a Sunday afternoon, and my being a local church pastor prevented our attendance. He opened his desk drawer, took out several of the rings, and dispensed them to all of us.

I recall a plaque on his desk that read, "Babe Ruth struck out 1,330 times. Keep swinging!" Ruth was a Baltimore native, but if there was a shadow under which the great Sultan of Swat ever dwelt, it was that of Brooks Robinson.

Fast-forward about 12 years and we were back in our home state of Arkansas. Our nephew Keith Kessinger was head baseball coach at Arkansas State. His dad, major league baseball star Don Kessinger, also an Arkansas native, assisted his son each February in hosting a former big leaguer for a fundraising event to support the baseball program. We attended the year Brooks was the featured speaker.

Following the program and memorabilia auction, most of the attendees had left. I spied Robinson sitting by himself at the head table, so I walked up to renew our acquaintance. As I got closer, he pointed his finger at me and said, "You look familiar. Don't I know you from somewhere?" "You should," I answered, "we spent 30 minutes together in 1986!"

I thought of that moment when in 2012 I read that Brooks had recently been in a similar situation. He was attending a charity event in Hollywood when he fell 12 feet off a stage that had no back railing and sustained serious injuries. The accident began a physical decline from which he never fully recovered.

Janet and I returned to Maryland recently to visit my brother and his wife. It was upon our arrival at their home that we heard Brooks had died that morning. How fitting that we were near when he departed this life.

The following Saturday evening, we attended the Orioles-Red Sox game, and my brother and I had our picture taken at the makeshift Brooks Robinson memorial inside Camden Yards. His Hall of Fame plaque had been sent down from Cooperstown and was part of the display at the base of his statue where the memorial had been placed.

My wife and I had already determined that a visit to Cooperstown, one of my bucket-list items, would be on our itinerary. The following Monday we were there and met Gregg, one of the museum ushers. He told us he had picked up Brooks on a couple of occasions from the local airport. Brooks asked him about his life and family. Gregg told him his son was a Blackhawk helicopter pilot and was currently stationed in Afghanistan.

"Give him my best," Brooks said, "and tell him thanks for his service."

Three or four years later, when they met again, Brooks asked Gregg about his son. "Wait a minute," Gregg said, "with all the people you encounter, you remember our conversation about my son?!" "Look," Brooks responded, "what we do is make-believe. What your son does is real. That's worth remembering."

Maybe the life of a baseball star is make-believe. But when someone of Brooks Robinson's stature can parlay that fame into an opportunity to make the people around him feel special and can be sincere and caring in doing so, it becomes real. As they say in Baltimore, Reggie Jackson had a candy bar named after him, while Brooks Robinson had children named for him. He was that special.

Rest in peace, No. 5, rest in peace.

Randy Hyde is a retired minister and avid Oriole fan.