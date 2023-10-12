River’s record low hard for barges

Barge companies working the Mississippi River face mounting pressure as the river continues to drop.

On Sept. 14, the Mississippi River at Memphis set a new record-low level documented during last year's drought when the water level fell to -10.81 feet in October 2022. On Wednesday, the river at Memphis was a record low -11.54 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Barge companies that transport grain could face some challenges if conditions don't improve, because corn, rice and soybeans harvests are nearing completion in Arkansas, said James Mitchel, an agriculture economist for the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture.

Corn in Arkansas is 96% harvested, rice is 89% harvested, soybean crops are 60% mature but only 13% harvested, according to the most recent U.S.D.A. Crop Progress Report on Oct. 8.

"There's kind of two issues at play from the barge perspective," Mitchell said. "One is, you get river levels that start to get low and then it's an issue of navigation. When we get to levels like we're currently seeing, record levels, then you get to an issue of whether you can move barges down the river at all, in terms of just buoyancy, just physically getting a barge down a river that's this low is pretty hard.

"At one point last year, it was just an issue of first navigation, then it got low enough to where it was like, 'OK, we can't really move anything down the river until we see river levels come up' so I think we're kind of teetering in between those two issues currently," Mitchell said.

Last year, storage capacity for grain in Arkansas was close to a breaking point because barge traffic was slowed, Mitchell said. Grain elevators had limited options, including covering grains with tarps on site. There were "large amounts of soybeans that were just more or less sitting on the ground, partly covered, if they were able to cover it," Mitchell said. "That's something that we do not want to have to do, it's something they can do but it's a far inferior scenario than just selling it and putting it up in an elevator or putting it up in on-farm storage."

"And if it's at the farm, they might just not harvest it if they can't do anything with it, so it's just sitting out in the field potentially," Mitchell said. "From my perspective working with agricultural producers and grain elevators, that is one of the bigger problems because I don't think we really have the storage capacity at this point in time of the year to store all the grain that's coming in."

"It's a really challenging thing to happen and it's happening, from the perspective of a farm or a grain elevator, at the worst time of year," Mitchell said.

Not all barge companies or businesses along the River are feeling the pressure at this time.

There's been no effect to inbound or outbound river shipments at Big River Steel, which operates in Osceola, a U.S. Steel spokesperson said Wednesday. U.S. Steel purchased Big River Steel in 2021.

American Commercial Barge Line's Daily River Conditions report on Tuesday indicated the company was facing challenges related to 'eroding river conditions' and because of river levels and operating conditions, the company implemented draft and tow-size restrictions, in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers.

The company warned transit delays of 48 to 72 hours could be expected because of 'reduced navigable space in certain areas.'

American Commercial Barge is a marine transportation company that moves grain, dry bulk and liquid commodities and operates a fleet of approximately 3,550 barges, according to the company's website.