School news: Northwest Arkansas students graduate from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro

Arkansas State

Arkansas State University in Jonesboro has announced the names of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at spring commencement, which took place May 6 in First National Bank Arena. The list includes graduates from 46 states and 20 countries.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating Summa Cum Laude; those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude; and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude.

Washington County

Elkins: Tracy Dawn Prince, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership.

Elm Springs: Summer Christina Coleman, Master of Science in Education, Special Ed GTC.

Farmington: Katie Cardone, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching; Catherine Evans, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling; Timothy M. Hoover, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership; Tyler Andrew Matlock, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership.

Fayetteville: Harrison H. Hunt, Certificate Program, Special Education Teacher; Kynza MaeAnne Capps, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching; Joshua Sarpaning, Master of Engineering Management, Engineering Management; Kimberly D. Miller, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling; Suzanne Carol Sanford, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum and Instruction; Holly A. Wimer, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling; Matthew R. Brusca, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Eleanor Jane Esry, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Michael Joseph Jennings, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Thomas Lawrence Morris, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Caleb Pond, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Sabrina Danielle Gibson, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Rowdy Harlan Fraser, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies; Berghan C. Taylor, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Tyler M. Tollett, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering.

Prairie Grove: Laura Wakeman Chemell, Certificate Program, Special Education Teacher; Jennifer R. Vinson, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership.

Springdale: Ellen E. Watts, Doctor of Education, Educational Leadership;: Stefanie Lynn Goseland, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching; Holly Johnson, Master of Science in Education, Reading; Michael David Tapee, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Elizabeth H. Hankins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Dillon Ankeny Hobby, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Summers: Hali D. Obrien, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

West Fork: Cassandra Ferguson, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership.

Winslow: Lori J. Stuart, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership.