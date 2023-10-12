Stoops’ comment hits home

Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops had no idea one of his answers to an angry fan -- who called his weekly radio show Monday night complaining about No. 1 Georgia pounding the Wildcats 51-14 -- would become a news story.

Stoops replied it would help Kentucky's program if more fans would contribute money the players could be paid through Name, Image and Likeness deals.

"Fans have that right [to complain]," Stoops said. "I give it to them.

"I just encourage them to donate more, because that's what those dudes are doing. I can promise you Georgia, they bought some pretty good players. You're allowed to these days. We could use some help.

"That's what they look like, you know what I mean, when you have 85 of them. I encourage anybody that's disgruntled to pony up some more."

Stoops' NIL comments about Georgia resulted in Bulldogs Coach Kirby Smart being asked Tuesday his reaction to what his Kentucky counterpart said.

"No reaction," said Smart, who is attempting to lead Georgia to a third consecutive national championship. "It's much to do about nothing, really.

"Mark is trying to garner interest in money from his fan base for his collective. We're all trying to do the same in terms of trying to get money for our collective.

"Mark and I talked about NIL pregame and we talked about it in our meetings. I'm not biting on that."

South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer, was asked his thoughts on Stoops' comments, said NIL is a major factor for all sports, notably when it comes to attracting transfers.

"Whether you agree with NIL, don't agree with NIL, if you want to win at the highest level and you want to win championships like we do here at Carolina, we're going to have to be very active from an NIL standpoint, a collective standpoint," Beamer said. "Absolutely I hear Coach Stoops and what he's saying, and I'm grateful for our fans and every amount of money that they give to this university, this football program."

Beamer said he has filmed videos posted on social media for a collective that supports the Gamecocks to encourage fans to donate.

"We've got some people that have done some great things for our student-athletes, and we're thankful for them," Beamer said. "Frankly, we need more of them."

The subject of Stoops' comments carried over to Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference when he was asked if he wanted to clarify what he said on his radio show.

"Basically one person was questioning me and the program about getting over the hump," Stoops said of Kentucky's inability to beat Georgia. "I really simply should have said, 'Hey dude, I've gotten over a lot of humps. That's not a hump, that's Mount Everest.' "

Stoops has become Kentucky's all-time winning coach with a 70-61 record, including 5-1 this season.

The Wildcats are ranked No. 24 going into Saturday night's game against Missouri. His teams twice have won 10 games in a season and made seven consecutive bowl appearances. He's 3-2 in the past five games against Florida -- which had a 31-game winning streak against Kentucky.

But Stoops also is 0-11 against Georgia and 34-51 in SEC games.

"I think people just want to take one little piece of it and blow it completely out of proportion," Stoops said of his NIL comments. "If you listen to the whole thing ... I mean, just listen to Kirby. He knows. He knows exactly what I was saying.

"We're all in the same boat. Kirby's probably happy. He's probably trying to rally up more money, too. We all need it. It's just the way it is.

"I wasn't taking any shots [at fans]. I took full responsibility [for the Georgia loss]. We got our butts beat. We need to respond better and that's it."

Stoops added that he has a good relationship with Smart.

"Kirby and I are friends and colleagues," Stoops said. "I respect every aspect of what he does and how he runs his program.

"To me, I was responding to one person at a radio show, and that was one part that was taken completely out of context."

Brooks at St. Jude's

LSU defensive back Greg Brooks, who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called medulloblastoma, has been transferred to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis from his hospital in Baton Rouge, Tigers Coach Brian Kelly said.

Medulloblastoma is a malignant pediatric brain tumor that arises in the cerebellum, a part of the brain located at the base of the skull.

Brooks, a native of Harvey, La., who played three seasons at the University of Arkansas before transferring to LSU last year, underwent emergency surgery Sept. 15 to have a brain tumor removed. Kelly said Brooks will undergo another surgery in the near future at St. Jude's.

"Obviously, our thoughts and prayers go out every day for Greg," Kelly said on the "Paul Finebaum Show." "He's a strong man and we're hoping that this next surgery allows him to begin the next challenge of battling cancer."

The Tiger Athletic Foundation, a private, non-profit corporation supporting LSU athletics, has raised more than $100,000, Kelly said, and is continuing its fund-raising efforts to help cover medical expenses for Brooks and his family.

"Our players individually have been impacted knowing in this world of so many distractions, they realize how lucky they are to play the game," Kelly said Wednesday during the SEC coaches teleconference. "I think that's probably been the single most important impact, that they've recognized it can all be taken away from you."

MSU injury report

Mississippi State has several players dealing with injuries going into this Saturday's open date before the Bulldogs resume SEC play at Arkansas on Oct. 21.

Among the players who left Mississippi State's 38-28 victory over Western Michigan last week were quarterback Will Rogers, running backs Jo'Quavious Marks and Jeffery Pittman, placekicker Kyle Ferrie, wide receiver Justin Robinson and defensive lineman De'Monte Russell.

Mississippi State Coach Zach Arnett was vague about injury updates when asked during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference about his team's health.

"Guys are doing good," Arnett said. "Same thing for our entire roster. We've played six straight games. We've got a lot of guys who ... are going to get nicks, bumps and bruises.

"We're maximizing this bye week for those guys who have played a whole bunch of snaps, getting them rested and recuperated. We continue to evaluate them on a daily basis.

"Obviously, that'll go into next week before we determine anyone's final availability [to play against Arkansas]."

Ferrie, a freshman left-footed kicker from Searcy who played at Harding Academy, has hit 8 of 10 field-goal attempts and all 20 of his extra-point attempts. He was "rolled into" according to Arnett and drew a roughing-the-kicker penalty against Western Michigan. He returned to the sideline wearing a boot on his left foot.

"We have every reason to believe he'll be fine," Arnett said.

Burden of proof

Missouri sophomore Luther Burden has thrived moving from an outside spot to the slot receiver position this season.

Burden leads the SEC with 54 catches for 793 yards and 5 touchdowns.

"We've had productive players there before, but I think what's been exceptional about his play is his yards after the catch," Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "He's taken a play that may be a 5-yard gain and routinely makes it 15 or 18.

"Our slot tends to be the primary target in our offense, and we have ways to move him all around the field. So for us, we try to put our most dynamic player there."

Burden moved to the slot when Dominic Lovett transferred to Georgia after last season.

Lovett earned All-SEC honors as a sophomore with the Tigers when he had 56 receptions for 846 yards and 3 touchdowns. At Georgia this season, he has 22 catches for 210 yards without a touchdown.

Big-play defense

Texas A&M leads the nation with 26 sacks and is tied with Southern Cal for the most tackles for lost yards at 57.

The Aggies have 18 players with at least one tackle for lost yards totaling 226, led by junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (12), sophomore end Walter Nolen (7.5) and junior end Shemar Turner (6.5). Cooper has a team-high six sacks.

"We have good front people, and then our linebackers are active and very fast," Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher said. "It's just a good group, and they're playing very well together."

The Aggies have 20 sacks in three SEC games, including 7 against Auburn, 7 against Texas and 6 against Alabama.

Hugh and Garth

Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze will try for his first victory at Tiger Stadium when his Tigers play at the LSU Tigers on Saturday.

Freeze, in his first season at Auburn, was 0-3 in games at LSU as Ole Miss' coach.

Despite Freeze's past struggles at LSU, he said he loves the atmosphere, including the tradition of playing a Garth Brooks' song over the loudspeakers.

"I love hearing 'Callin' Baton Rouge' from Garth Brooks before the game," Freeze said at his Monday news conference. "I think that's a neat experience, and I try to stay out there to hear that."

Freeze said during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference he's a big Brooks fan and has attended several of his concerts.

"He puts on a great show," Freeze said. "I think he has the unique ability to make everybody in the audience feel like he honors you, which I think is a very attractive quality in people."

SEC TOP TO BOTTOM

Ranking(prev);record;comment

1. (1);Georgia;6-0;Beat ranked team in Kentucky

2. (2);Alabama;5-1;Has 16-game winning streak vs. Hogs

3. (3);Ole Miss;5-1;Open date to get ready for Auburn

4. (6);LSU;4-2;Big comeback win at Mizzou

5. (5);Missouri;5-1;Tough road game at Kentucky

6. (4);Kentucky;5-1;No match for Georgia

7. (7);Texas A&M4-2;Rare trip to Knoxville

8. (8);Tennessee;4-1;Two weeks to prepare for Aggies

9. (9);Auburn;3-2;Working to get passing game going

10. (6);Florida;4-2;Trying to fix road issues

11. (10);Arkansas;2-4;Alabama tough place to break a skid

12. (12);South Carolina;2-3;5 of last 7 games at home

13. (13);Mississippi State;3-3;Open date before playing at Arkansas

14. (14);Vanderbilt;2-5;Georgia coming to Music City

PLAYER TO WATCH

Brady Cook

Junior Missouri QB

6-2, 206 pounds

Cook won a competition with Sam Horn to keep his starting job and has excelled in helping lead the Tigers to a 5-1 start.

Going into Missouri's game at Kentucky, Cook has completed 135 of 188 passes (71.8%) for 1,863 yards and 13 touchdowns with 2 interceptions. He's also rushed for 3 touchdowns.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee

2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS

RECORDS Tennessee 4-1, 1-1 SEC; Texas A&M 4-2, 2-1

LINE Tennessee by xxx

Tennessee is playing at home, plus has the advantage of coming off an open date, while Texas A&M played Alabama last week and lost 26-20.

This is only the third time the Vols and Aggies are playing each other -- and second time at Knoxville, Tenn. -- since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012.

In SEC matchups, the Aggies beat Tennessee 45-38 in two overtimes at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, in 2016 and won 34-13 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville in 2020.

The overall series is tied 2-2 with Tennessee beating Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl in 1957 and the Cotton Bowl to cap the 2004 season.

BY THE NUMBERS

30-3 Alabama Coach Nick Saban's record against his former assistant coaches after the Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M and Coach Jimbo Fisher 26-20. Fisher is 1-5 against Saban.

2009 The last season Kentucky beat Georgia, 34-27. The Bulldogs' 51-13 victory over the Wildcats last week extended Georgia's winning streak in the series to 14 games.

365 Consecutive passes by Missouri quarterback Brady Cook without an interception. Cook's SEC record streak ended against LSU last week when linebacker Harold Perkins made an interception.

1-7 Florida's record away from home in Billy Napier's two seasons as coach going into Saturday's game at South Carolina. The Gators' lone victory away from the Swamp under Napier was 41-24 at Texas A&M last season.

OVERHEARD

"We're all disappointed in the outcome, but we're not devastated. ... You've got to pick yourself back up, and you've got to put it back together again. That's life."

Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz on last week's 49-39 loss to LSU

"He's a great processor. I mean, Carson's very intelligent, guys. You can say what you want about the quarterback position, but you have to process information rapidly. And the more information you can handle, the more flexibility your offense has."

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart on quarterback Carson Beck

"It was a good time to get off the feet, have my body rejuvenated. I always like the bye weeks."

Tennessee senior linebacker Aaron Beasley on having a bye week before playing Texas A&M