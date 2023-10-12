Summit particpants discuss hunger on Arkansas college campuses





At the the second annual College Hunger Summit in Little Rock on Wednesday, students and staff from around Arkansas spoke about the stigma across their campuses associated with food insecurity.

The event, hosted by the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and Arkansas Minority Health Commission, drew representatives from more than 25 colleges and universities to discuss what can be done to tackle food insecurity on campus through partnerships and food pantry initiatives.

A panel featured Ciara Callicott, the founder of the advocacy group Unite to Fight Poverty; Sage McCoy, programs manager for Swipe Out Hunger, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that works to address hunger among college students; and representatives from Philander Smith University and Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas.

In a survey across eight institutions of higher learning in the fall of 2021, 40% of the 3,973 respondents said they either sometimes or often could not eat balanced meals, according to a Hunger Relief Alliance news release on the summit.

In addition, 33% of respondents said they skipped meals or cut meal sizes due to a lack of money, and 20.9% said they regularly didn't have enough money to spend on everday things like food.

Erika Buenrrostro, a panelist at the summit and the director for student success and enrichment at Cossatot Community College, said she depends heavily on students to mitigate the stigma around going to a food pantry.

She said she noticed other students feel more comfortable when they see their peers working at the college's pantry.

Additionally, she has worked to change the language used to raise awareness of the pantry.

"It's not what we say, it's how you say it," Buenrrostro said. "The way we approach students is we say, 'Oh, my goodness, we just got a full pallet of food.' They don't know we pay for it. They don't know that maybe it's all canned, or maybe it's fresh produce, we just say, 'Oh, my gosh, I've got all this food, and I've got to get rid of it.'"

Those steps have created an environment where students feel comfortable to come in either to get food or to help out with the pantry, she said.

"There's no difference for us. And it's no different for them, because they're in there with all the other students," Buenrrostro said.

Philander Smith's food pantry has a similar atmosphere, said sophomore Demarcus Murphy, who was also on the panel.

"We also have partnered with United Way and DoorDash. So it also allows students who don't live on campus but within a 10 mile radius from the school to actually get things from the pantry," Murphy said.

The food pantry has also partnered with with Delta Dental, "and they supply toothbrushes and toothpaste, things of that nature" for students, Murphy said.

Callicott, a first-year law student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, said she was involved with the food pantry at the University of Alabama when she was an undergraduate there and noticed the lack of awareness around it.

"One of the biggest problems I saw with a food pantry at my undergraduate school was the fact that it was really inaccessible. It could only be accessed by someone really high up in administration. ... The food pantry itself was just a closet in our main student center. And so it just felt really unwelcoming, like something hidden away in the back. It's something that really did contribute to stigma on campus," Callicott said.

Arkansas' U.S. Sen. John Boozman also attended the summit and delivered remarks to the attendees.

"There are two kinds of people: givers and takers, and you need to be a giver, and the fact that y'all are here, talking about such an important topic is so, so very important. It shows that you all are givers, and trying to give back to your community even as you start your professional careers," Boozman, a Republican from Rogers, said.

Ly is a Report for America Corps member.





Danny Vivar, coordinator of student leadership for Arkansas State University, listens to the Removing Barriers: How to Combat Stigma Among Students and Staff panel during the Arkansas College Hunger Summit on Wednesday at the Centre at University Park in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





