Texas advances migrant-arrest authority

AUSTIN -- State and local police would have the unprecedented power to arrest immigrants who enter the country illegally under a bill that took a critical step forward Tuesday.

A committee voted 3-2 along party lines to advance the bill to the Texas Senate for a vote expected later this week.

The bill would make entering the United States illegally a criminal offense of up to 180 days in jail. Gov. Greg Abbott named the proposed law as one of six he has demanded from lawmakers during a special legislative session that began Monday.

Police and state troopers could arrest suspected unauthorized immigrants, a power that is reserved for federal law enforcement and border authorities, under the bill. If passed and signed into law as is, that could set Texas up for a constitutional legal battle destined for the Supreme Court.

Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, who presented it on Tuesday before the Senate Committee on Border Security, brought the proposal forward at a time when Texas has seen an increase in migrants coming through from the Mexican border.

"We are trying to provide a deterrent to those that would try to cross across the river and make them pay a price in time and convenience for the cartels plying their wares into the state of Texas," Birdwell said.

During Tuesday's hearing, the bill faced pushback for its potential to overload county jails with thousands of new offenders.

Dallas County Assistant Administrator Charles Reed testified that counties such as Dallas would bear the brunt of the costs of the new criminal offense.

"We are absolutely terrified that this bill will take us over our cap -- our allowable capacity for our jail," which would trigger significant fines, Reed said.

"It is going to force us to raise property taxes," he added.

A financial analysis of the bill notes that the cost to both the state and local governments "cannot be determined."

The Texas Department of Public Safety estimates that as many as 1.5 million people could enter the country illegally through Texas this year. Those immigrants would be exposed to possible prosecution by local authorities under the law.

Steve McCraw, director of DPS, testified that roughly 72,000 immigrants could be arrested by his agency under the proposed law per year. That alone would have the potential to overwhelm county jails and does not take into account how many immigrants local police could arrest.

Birdwell said he recognized the enormity of the power it would give state and local police to arrest immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally. However, he said the focus would be on individuals with criminal records or those who might be easily identified as part of a cartel.

McCraw agreed.

"We don't put children in jail," McCraw said.

Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa was one of the two senators on the committee to vote against advancing the law. He called it "impractical."

"I don't pretend to have an answer, but this is not a workable solution," said Hinojosa, a McAllen Democrat.

Legal experts said Birdwell's bill is similar to an Arizona law that critics decried as the "show me your papers" law, which was largely struck down by the Supreme Court in 2012.

The U.S. Constitution leaves the power of enforcing the country's international borders to federal authorities. It's one of the few powers expressly granted to the federal government, said Erin Corcoran, a law scholar at the University of Notre Dame.

The proposed law "seems to try to say, 'We, as a state of Texas, want to make our own decisions about who can come in and who cannot come into the United States,'" Corcoran said in an interview Tuesday.

Birdwell said he expects litigation but believes the law would withstand a legal challenge because it does not give local police the power to deport an unauthorized immigrant convicted and jailed for entering the country illegally.