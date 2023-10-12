UA on track for admissions goal





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville -- which has record enrollment this year -- already has received more than 15,000 applications for next year and admitted nearly 10,000 students, so the university is on pace to meet its goal for next fall's freshman class, the dean of admissions said Wednesday.

The university is hoping for a fall 2024 class of 6,800 freshmen, or a little more, said Suzanne McCray, who is vice provost for enrollment in addition to being dean of admissions. To accomplish that, the university needs to admit at least 20,000 students -- which it has done two consecutive years -- since not all students accepted to UA-Fayetteville will choose to enroll.

Total enrollment is more than 32,000 this fall, with 27,471 undergraduates, and total enrollment has increased 16% over the past five years, which is "really significant," McCray said during the State of the University presentation Wednesday on campus.

As the university receives more applications, it can be more selective, particularly with out-of-state students, which has led in part to this fall's freshman class's boasting a record-high GPA of 3.794, a figure that's been steadily increasing for the past decade. It was 3.6 in the fall of 2012.

With more students applying, "we get to choose," and it's easier to "shape" the class, she said.

That includes balancing the number of students in each major, she said, as well as prioritizing in-state students -- this freshman class has more Arkansans than any other before, and a record number of Arkansans (more than 16,000) are enrolled overall. Arkansans are never wait-listed.

DIVERSITY

In part due to the high volume of applications, more minority, first-generation, and low-income students are applying to the university, she said. Of those who have applied for next year, "diversity is up in every category," with applications from both Black and Hispanic students up 40%, McCray said.

Chancellor Charles Robinson acknowledged Wednesday that his decision to shift the personnel and resources from the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion into other departments and offices for the 2023-24 academic year created some "emotion and concern," but he said he didn't do so lightly, nor was the choice capricious or political.

Robinson previously served as vice provost for diversity.

During his tenure, he helped establish the College Access Initiative, a college readiness outreach program serving underrepresented students and under-resourced schools; the ACT Academy, designed to help students prepare for college entrance exams and academic success; and Razorback Bridge Outreach, a student recruitment, scholarship, and retention program for underrepresented students.

He discovered the university needed to do more outreach, based not only on ethnicity but including socioeconomic and geographic factors, too, he said Wednesday. "I believe deeply in equal opportunity."

Robinson moved DEI personnel to other departments to support all campus members, because "everybody matters," he said. For example, some personnel moved to positions where they could help students land jobs to support themselves, better retain students, and recruit students more efficiently, among other objectives.

University leaders are committed to helping students of low socioeconomic status succeed on campus, McCray said. Among other initiatives, "this year we are hiring three financial literacy advisers" to make sure students get all the financial aid due to them.

"I did not have a financial literacy adviser [in college], but I wish I had."

STRATEGIC PILLARS

The university's 150 Forward strategic plan is now in its third phase, serving as a campus guide to collectively align strategies to advance the university's land-grant mission, according to the university. The strategic plan includes three pillars: student success, research, and making the university an employer of choice.

Research excellence "is powered by people," and when students see research, it not only provides hope for a better future, but comfort that solutions can be discovered in Arkansas to meet society's needs, said Margaret Sova McCabe, vice chancellor for research and innovation. Professors serve as role models for students when they research, and even "basic science" is the start of "translational research."

Research expenditures have reached record levels at the university, up to $184 million last year, which is more than $20 million more than the previous year, she said.

The university is also prioritizing research excellence with the physical spaces it constructs.

This includes:

The Institute for Integrative & Innovative Research, which will empower university-wide multidisciplinary research and collaboration and combine the work of students, faculty, and industry partners under one roof.

The Anthony Timberlands Center, which will be the epicenter for the timber and wood initiatives of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design's graduate program in timber and wood, as well as the home for the school's existing design-build program and an expanded digital fabrication laboratory.

The "really remarkable, first-of-its-kind in the nation" Multi-User Silicon Carbide Research and Fabrication Facility.

The university will increase investment in the research enterprise by investing strategically, rather than raising tuition "astronomically," Robinson said. "Higher education is already costly."

UA-Fayetteville enjoys a "Research 1 -- Doctoral University: Very High Research Activity" designation from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. Of the nearly 4,000 public and private schools classified by the Carnegie Foundation, only about 4% have that distinction.

EMPLOYER OF CHOICE

To be an employer of choice means "people should seek to work [here]," thoughtfully and deliberately grow their careers across the university, and enjoy their jobs, their co-workers, and their "customers," said Ann Bordelon, the university's executive vice chancellor for finance and administration. In order to accomplish those objectives, Bordelon and others continue to look for ways to make "monotonous tasks" quicker and easier to complete for employees -- or eliminate them entirely.

She also wants more access to data and data insights for leaders and managers, she said. Employees also cannot be afraid of artificial intelligence and similar technology, as it can make some tasks easier, liberating staff to focus more on "core mission."

The university has been part of a procurement transformation project with other University of Arkansas System institutions that has lessened the number of days to process requisitions from seven to three, "and we hope to get to two," she said. She also anticipates it'll save the university $5 million this year.

The university has also been engaged in a class and compensation study to make sure employees are paid accordingly and help employees grow in their careers, she said. "We plan to begin implementing changes" from the study during the 2024-25 academic year.

"Everyone wants more money and benefits, [but] it can't come at great cost to students," Robinson said. Rather, "it comes from rethinking how we can use money we have."

UNIVERSITY 'ON A HILL'

In order to create the famed "city on a hill," John Winthrop insisted on hard work from his fellow Puritans, and on Wednesday, Robinson asked for the same hard work from university employees to build "a better university 'on a hill.'''

That will include "moving away from doing things the way we always have" in some instances, he said. For example, "we have to think about space differently" on campus to accommodate enrollment growth.

The university is also considering multi-year leases with building owners in the city for more beds for students, he said. Building more housing is also a possibility, but there's been "no determination yet."

Updating the campus master plan is long overdue, a process that should begin in 2024, Bordelon said. The plan hasn't been updated in more than 20 years, and enrollment has roughly doubled over that time period, rendering much of the plan obsolete.

Typically, the chancellor alone delivers the state of the university address, but Robinson wanted to defer to other members of his administrative team so they could discuss in detail progress on the university's strategic priorities, he said. "This is not the chancellor's university; [rather], it belongs to all of us."

Charles Robinson, chancellor of the University of Arkansas, speaks Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, during the State of the University presentation inside the Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the university campus in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Charles Robinson (from right), chancellor of the University of Arkansas, speaks Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, alongside Margaret E. Sova McCabe, vice chancellor for research and innovation; Terry Martin, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs; and Suzanne McCray, vice provost for enrollment and dean of admissions; during the State of the University presentation inside the Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the university campus in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)











Gallery: UA-Fayetteville's State of the University







