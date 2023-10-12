Walmart plans for second milk plant

Walmart Inc. plans to open its second milk-processing plant in 2025 in Valdosta, Ga., with construction starting by the end of this year.

The company opened its first such plant in 2019 in Fort Wayne, Ind.

The Georgia plant will create nearly 400 jobs, Walmart said. It will also increase the company's capacity to produce high-quality milk while making its supply chain more resilient and creating more transparency around sourcing, Walmart said.

Using milk sourced from local dairy farms, the plant will process and bottle milk in gallon, half-gallon, whole, 2%, 1%, skim and 1% chocolate options.

These will be sold under Walmart's Great Value and Sam's Club's Member's Mark brands at more than 750 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs in the Southeast.

Walmart has built other owned and operated plants in recent years. It opened a case-ready beef facility in Thomasville, Ga., in 2020, and said earlier this year that it's building a second one in Olathe, Kan.

It's also making equity investments and long-term commercial agreements with rancher-owned Sustainable Beef LLC and vertical farming company Plenty.