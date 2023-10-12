Week 7 football capsules

Bentonville at Fayetteville

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Bentonville 4-2, 3-0 7A-West; Fayetteville 6-0, 3-0

COACHES Bentonville -- Jody Grant; Fayetteville -- Casey Dick

KEY PLAYERS Bentonville -- QB Carter Nye (Sr., 6-1, 175), WR C.J. Brown (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Jason Gilmore (Sr, 5-9, 185), TE Eli Brooks (Jr., 6-3, 205), OL Trason Hunt (Sr., 6-5, 275), WR/DB Que Brown (Sr., 6-0, 155), DL/LB Ben Pearson (Sr., 6-2, 205), OLB/DE Rivers Wiseman (Sr., 6-4, 190), DB Christian Farrow (Sr., 6-0, 160). Fayetteville -- QB Drake Lindsey (Sr., 6-5, 220), WR Jaison DeLamar (Jr., 5-11, 190), DL Trey Lisle (Sr., 6-6, 230), DL Kaden Spencer (Sr., 6-0, 230), CB Kasey Lehman (Sr., 5-10, 175), FS Isaiah Taylor (Sr., 6-0, 175).

NOTABLE Friday's clash between 7A-West powers Bentonville and Fayetteville will be the 30th meeting since 2001. ... Bentonville gained a 19-10 edge in the series with a 31-30 win in overtime last year in Bentonville. ... Fayetteville's 42-34 win over Bentonville in 2021 snapped the Tigers' 35-game conference winning streak. ... The two teams are about as even as they can be in points scored and points allowed. The Tigers have scored 308 points and allowed 140. Fayetteville has scored 305 points and allowed 135. ... Bentonville QB Carter Nye has completed 98 of 151 passes (64.9 percent) for 1,594 yards, 17 TDs and 4 interceptions. ... WR C.J. Brown, an Arkansas commitment, has caught 29 passes for 640 yards. ... RB Jason Gilmore has rushed 66 times for 548 yards and 6 touchdowns. ... Fayetteville QB Drake Lindsey has completed 128 of 197 (64.9 percent) passes for 2,009 yards, 27 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. ... WR Jaison DeLamar has 38 receptions for 680 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Mason Spencer has caught 29 passes for 615 yards and 6 touchdowns. ... RB Christian Setzer had his best game of the season last week with 26 carries for 135 yards and 1 TD. He's rushed 88 times for 467 yards.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 38, Fayetteville 35.

-- Graham Thomas

Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville West

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Har-Ber 2-4, 2-1 7A-West; West 4-2, 2-1

COACHES Har-Ber -- Brent Eckley; West -- Bryan Pratt

KEY PLAYERS Har-Ber -- QB Braden Sprague (Sr., 5-11, 175), WR Hayden Wood (Jr., 6-3, 175), WR Brock Oktay (Sr., 6-3, 215), RB Titus Cramer (Soph., 5-10, 180), OL Landon Hughes (Jr., 6-0, 270), OL Jaren Land (Sr., 6-6, 285) LB Dawson Bremer (Sr., 5-11, 180). West -- QB Dalton Rice (Sr., 6-2, 207), RB Cole Edmondson (Sr., 5-8, 185), WR Jaxson Brust (Sr., 5-9, 175), OL Lane Jeffcoat (Sr., 6-9, 305), OL Kaleb Chandler (Jr., 5-11, 275), TE/DE Collier DeClerk (Sr., 6-2, 205), WR/LB Harris Vinson (6-1, 205), DB Laynce Stroud (Sr., 5-11, 180).

NOTABLE Springdale Har-Ber and Bentonville West are both 2-1 in conference play following some early-season stumbles. .... Har-Ber took down rival Springdale 41-24 for its second consecutive win last week while West rallied to beat Rogers 31-25. .... Bentonville West QB Dalton Rice led the comeback when he completed 25 of 41 passes for 245 yards, including the eventual game-winner to Harris Vinson with 13 seconds left to play. .... Har-Ber QB Braden Sprague threw 4 touchdown passes for Har-Ber in the win over Springdale. .... Bentonville West beat Har-Ber 41-28 last year and 46-45 in 2021.

OUR TAKE Bentonville West 45, Springdale Har-Ber 34

-- Rick Fires

Rogers at Springdale

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Rogers 4-2, 1-2 7A-West; Springdale 2-4, 1-2

COACHES Rogers -- Chad Harbison; Springdale -- Brett Hobbs

KEY PLAYERS Rogers -- QB Dane Williams (Sr.., 6-1, 195), RB Jacob Jenkins (Sr., 6-2, 205), WR Mabry Verser (Sr., 6-4, 208), OL Conner Simmermon (Sr., 6-2, 280), LB Tyler Pinkerton (Sr., 5-11, 195), LB Isaac Chapman (Sr., 6-1, 205). Springdale -- QB Jack Pounders (Jr., 6-2, 185), FB Lajket Kannangaki (Jr., 5-10, 220) OL Zach Turner (Sr., 5-8, 275), SB/DB Cayden Aaserude (Sr., 5-9, 160), LB Brandon Laughter (Sr., 5-11, 230), LB Mychael Dickerson (Sr., 6-1 215).

NOTABLE After back-to-back weeks of passing for more than 480 yards, the Mounties were held to 101 passing yards last week in the 31-25 loss to Bentonville West. ... Rogers' 220 total offensive yards against the Wolverines were a season-low. ... Rogers QB Dane Williams has completed 91 of 165 passes for 1,621 yards, 20 TDs and 3 interceptions. ... The Mounties rushed for 119 yards against West after rushing for just 12 yards combined against Fort Smith Southside and Fayetteville. ... RB Jacob Jenkins leads the Mounties in rushing with 69 carries for 366 yards and 6 TDs. ... Jeff Regan leads all receivers with 26 catches for 494 yards. ... Springdale's Jack Pounders had a season-high 26 pass attempts in a 41-24 loss against Springdale Har-Ber last week. ... He completed 13 passes for 178 yards. ... Asserude caught five passes for 75 yards. ... Lajket Kannagki leads team with 94 carries for 508 yards and 4 TDs.

OUR TAKE Rogers 42, Springdale 21

-- Graham Thomas

Fort Smith Southside at Rogers Heritage

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Southside 3-3, 0-3 7A-West; Heritage 1-5, 0-3

COACHES Southside -- Kim Dameron; Heritage -- Eric Munoz.

KEY PLAYERS Southside – RB Amari Tucker (Sr., 5-8, 170), WR/RB Isaac Gregory (Sr., 5-10, 175), OL Kobe Branham (Sr., 6-6, 330), DL John Parkinson (Sr., 6-3, 240), DB Christian Morgan (Sr., 5-9, 165), DB Ketric Carter (Sr., 5-9, 160). Heritage -- RB Amere Dingle (Sr., 5-9, 175), OL Stephen Kelly (Sr., 6-2, 255), QB Domenic Castenada (Jr., 5-10, 175), DB Matthew Hightower (Sr., 5-10, 175), DL Jovany Garcia (Sr., 5-10, 225).

NOTABLE Southside continues on its quest for its first 7A-West Conference win after losing 45-31 at home last week to Fayetteville. ... Southside displayed a balanced attack with 269 yards passing and 220 yards rushing against Fayetteville. ... WR/RB Isaac Gregory led the Mavericks with 95 yards rushing on 16 carries. ... Heritage is also 0-3 in conference play after falling 84-0 to Bentonville. ... Heritage was limited to eight first downs in the game. ...The War Eagles trailed 28-0 after one quarter and 49-0 at halftime. ... Southside won last year over Heritage, 45-19.

OUR TAKE Fort Smith Southside 48, Rogers Heritage 14

-- Rick Fires

Conway at Fort Smith Northside

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Conway (6-0, 3-0 7A-Central); FS Northside (1-5, 1-2).

COACHES Conway -- Buck James; Northside -- Felix Curry.

KEY PLAYERS Conway -- QB Donovyn Omolo (Sr., 6-2, 205,) WR Cris O'Neal (Sr., 5-11, 185), DB Jacoby Wade (Sr., 5-10, 165), OL Qauayaser Whitehead (Sr., 6-3, 314), LB Len Chandler (Sr., 6-1, 200). Northside – WR/DB Ezra Phillips (Sr., 5-10, 180), QB McLane Moody (Jr., 6-6, 205), DE Te Vion Perry (Sr., 6-1, 242), WR TaVaius King (Sr., 5-9, 205), DB Larry Arnaud (Sr., 5-11, 183), DL Eric Brewer (Sr., 6-0, 202).

NOTABLE Buck James is in his first year at Conway after leading Bryant to five straight Class 7A state championships and now has the Wampus Cats ranked No. 1 in the Arkansas Sports Media Poll and No. 3 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette overall top 10 behind Little Rock Parkview and Bryant. ... Conway has outscored its opponents by a 284-74 margin. ... Northside last defeated a No. 1 ranked team in 2014 with a 27-24 win over Fayetteville. ... Conway QB Donovyn Omolo has thrown for 1,688 yards and 21 touchdowns with just 2 interceptions this season, passing the 7,000-yard mark in his career last week and is Conway's all-time leading passer with 7,070 yards and 73 touchdowns. ... Northside QB McLane Moody threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns last week in a 55-41 loss at Jonesboro, completing 32-of-60 passes. ... WR Cam Massey had 13 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown against Jonesboro. ... The Grizzlies have scored 10 touchdowns in the past six quarters, including one defensive score.

OUR TAKE Conway 45, Northside 21

-- Leland Barclay

Harrison at Alma

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Harrison 3-3, 1-2 5A-West; Alma 5-1, 3-0

COACHES Harrison -- Chris Keylon. Alma -- Rusty Bush

KEY PLAYERS Harrison -- QB Mason Ketterman (Sr., 6-0, 200), RB Braden Long (6-1, 205), OL Brock Simmons (Sr., 6-2, 280), LB Tag Glidewell (Sr., 6-0, 185), WR J. Henry Brandt (Sr., 6-2, 185). Alma -- QB Jackson Daily (Sr., 6-2, 221), WR Drake Stogsdill (Sr., 5-9, 167), C Zach Millsap (Sr., 5-11, 228), DL Donald Mulligan (Sr., 5-9, 190), OL Eric Johnson (Sr., 5-10, 205).

NOTABLE Alma carries a 14-8 lead in the series, dating back to 2001. Harrison, however, has won the last five meetings, including a 63-27 decision at home last year. ... Harrison is currently one of four teams in the 5A-West with a 1-2 record in league play. ... RB Braden Long, who ran for 231 yards and 4 TDs in last year's game against Harrison, needs just 32 yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight season and had 194 last week against Shiloh Christian. ... LB Tag Glidewell is the Goblins' leading tackler with 51 total stops, 3 more than Eli McNutt, who missed last week's game. ... Alma seeks to go 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 2018. ... With his 180 yards rushing against Pea Ridge, QB Jackson Daily now has more rushing yards (831) than he does passing yards (760) and has 17 rushing TDs. ... Airedales CB Ashton Chanhnouvong picked up 10 tackles against Pea Ridge and has taken the team lead with 43, followed by Trey Bowen with 38.

OUR TAKE Harrison 34, Alma 30

-- Henry Apple

Ozark at Gentry

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Ozark 5-1, 3-0 4A-1; Gentry 5-1, 3-0

COACHES Ozark -- Jeremie Burns; Gentry -- Justin Bigham

KEY PLAYERS Ozark -- QB/FS Koby Wilbanks (Jr., 6-0, 160), WR/CB M.J. Parker (Sr., 6-1, 170), OT/DT Charles VanDenBerg (Sr., 6-4, 305), RB/LB Eli Gilstrap (Jr., 5-10, 160), DE/RB Gavin Gilbreth (Sr., 5-8, 160). Gentry -- QB/CB Talan Williams (So., 5-8, 160), RB/CB Caydon Koons (Jr., 6-0, 195), WR/FS Addison Taylor (Sr., 5-8, 175), FB/LB Jared James (Sr., 5-8, 175), OL/DE Kydon Lynch (Jr., 5-10, 190)

NOTABLE It's a battle between two of the conference's three unbeaten teams. ... It's the sixth meeting between the two schools, and Ozark currently owns a 4-1 series lead, including a 63-34 decision last year. ... Ozark QB Koby Wilbanks needs just 56 yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark in rushing, and he's also thrown for 609 yards and 6 TDs. ... WR M.J. Parker not only has 21 of the Hillbillies' 41 pass receptions, but he's also second on the team with 7 pancake blocks and has 3 interceptions. ... Since taking over at Gentry's QB, Talan Williams has 1,077 yards and 10 TDs on 74 of 104 passing. ... Addison Taylor, who moved to WR from QB, now is tied for the team lead with 23 receptions for 274 yards. ... RB Caydon Coons leads the Pioneers' ground game with 681 yards and 10 TDs. ... LB Jared James is Gentry's leading tackler with 69. Lynch has a team-high 69 tackles, while DE Kydon Lynch has 10 tackles for loss and 8 quarterback sacks.

OUR TAKE Ozark 34, Gentry 27

-- Henry Apple

Charleston at Hackett

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Charleston 3-3, 3-0 3A-1; Hackett 4-2, 2-1

COACHES Charleston -- Ricky May; Hackett -- Mason Wann

KEY PLAYERS Charleston – WR Eli Huck (Sr., 5-8, 150), DB Brycen Kindrix (Sr., 5-8, 145), DB Reese Merechka (Sr., 5-8, 165), OL Hayden Claiborne (Sr., 5-10, 260), DL David McKamie (Jr., 5-8, 230). Hackett – QB Cole Ketchum (Sr., 6-1, 170), WR Eli Slavens (Sr., 5-10, 170), DB Dawsyn Clay (Sr., 5-10, 170), OL Alex Woody (Sr., 5-10, 210), DL Gavin Metcalf (Sr., 6-0, 180).

NOTABLE Charleston has won three straight conference games after going 0-3 in nonconference play against Class 4A Elkins, Ozark and Nashville, which are a combined 15-3. ... The Tigers have won 24 straight conference games dating back to a loss to Lamar in the 2019 regular season finale. ... Two-way star Reese Merechka made his return from injury in last week's 14-7 win against Mansfield and had 107 offensive yards with 72 rushing yards and 35 receiving yards on three catches. ... The 14-7 win featured a scoreless second half. ... Charleston held Mansfield to just 186 yards and seven first downs. ... Hackett QB Cole Ketchum has completed 85 of 142 passes for 1,350 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, surpassing the 4,000-yard mark in his career with 219 yards and 5 touchdowns last week against Cedarville and has thrown for 4,153 yards and 50 touchdowns in his career. ... RB Jeremy Lawyer leads Hackett's ground game with 454 yards and four scores, including 33 carries for 266 yards and two scores in a 42-35 come-from-behind win over Lavaca two weeks ago. ... The game is a key one in the 3A-1 with Charleston tied atop the standings with Booneville at 3-0 with Mansfield, Hackett and Lavaca all a game back at 2-1.

OUR TAKE Charleston 28, Hackett 21

-- Leland Barclay