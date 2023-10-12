Weevils lose QB, moving on

The University of Arkansas at Monticello isn't letting a midseason funk keep it down.

The Boll Weevils are still chopping away.

"The guys are playing hard, but we've got to finish games," said UAM Coach Hud Jackson, whose team has lost its past four games. "I thought we played well [against Southeastern Oklahoma State] last week, but we got in situations where we had chances to make plays. We had a pick in our hands to end the game, and we couldn't make the play.

"And at the end when you've got a chance, when it's 50-50, you've got to make plays. Unfortunately we couldn't make them, and it's been that way for the past few weeks."

The inability to covert on opportunities have cost UAM (2-4, 2-4 Great American Conference) during its recent slide, with its most recent example coming in its 22-21 loss Southeastern Oklahoma State. The Boll Weevils can't afford to continue doing that as they go forward, especially since they'll be without their starting quarterback the rest of the way.

Jackson confirmed that the hand injury Demilon Brown suffered two weeks ago will force the senior to miss the remainder of the season. He'd thrown for 1,046 and 11 touchdowns prior to getting hurt.

"He had surgery [Monday], and it went well," Jackson said. "This has happened to him two years in a row, and I know he feels like he's snake bit. But Demilon is a great young man. He's such a dynamic player and losing him obviously affects our football team.

"But we are excited about Buddy [Taylor] and the growth he's shown the last two weeks."

Taylor, a freshman, completed 21 of 25 passes for 224 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in last week's loss to the Savage Storm. That's coming on the heels of a 35-28 setback to East Central (Okla.), when he went 22 of 40 for 217 yards and 2 interceptions.

"He's a really smart kid, and he gets it," Jackson said of Taylor. "It's a deal where we feel he's going to continue to grow. We're going to do a little bit more with him because we've got some talented skill guys that he's starting to understand better.

"But it's one of those things where we've got to play four quarters to give ourselves a chance to win. We've got to finish."

ARKANSAS TECH

Just kickin' it

There's something about Arkansas Tech and Southwestern Oklahoma State that's bred suspense for the past five years.

The Wonder Boys have won the past four games in the series by kicking late game-winning kicks -- three of which came from the school's all-time leader in made field goals.

Arkansas Tech (2-4, 2-4 Great American Conference) beat the Bulldogs 36-35 in 2019 when it held on following Jesus Zizumbo's go-ahead 28-yard kick with just over seven minutes left in the game. The 2020 season was canceled because of covid-19, but in 2021 the Wonder Boys continued the previous trend when they eked out a 15-14 victory after Zizumbo nailed a 36-yarder with eight seconds remaining.

The Springdale native made it 3 for 3 in walk-offs against Southwestern Oklahoma State in 2022 on his winning 44-yarder on the final play. Although Zizumbo has graduated, his successor followed the blueprint to beating the Bulldogs. Austin Hosier capped a 10-play, 76-yard drive with a 20-yard field goal with no time left last week to lead Arkansas Tech to a 9-7 win.

This week's opponent hasn't given the Wonder Boys a chance to pull out close victories in their recent head-to-head matchups. The University of Arkansas at Monticello has beaten Arkansas Tech five consecutive times by an average of 10 points.

OUACHITA BAPTIST

Steady as he goes

Ouachita Baptist (6-0, 6-0 Great American Conference), ranked No. 5 in NCAA Division II, has plenty of firepower at its skilled positions, but there's one player in particular who's been especially lethal.

Wide receiver Connor Flannigan has arguably been the Tigers' most consistent weapon on offense. The junior leads the GAC in receptions (38), receiving yards (588) and touchdown catches (6). He's also done an admirable job whenever he's fielded kickoffs or punts.

"He just makes plays, but that's the way he practices every day," OBU Coach Todd Knight said. "Usually what you do over and over and over, that's what you become. He's a great young man on and off the field, and he's a great leader for us."

Flannigan, 5-10, 190 pounds, has scored at least one touchdown in each of the past five games and has eclipsed at least 100 yards receiving four times. He recently caught a season-high 11 passes for 104 yards last week during a 31-14 victory over East Central (Okla.). He's currently in the school's career top 10 for catches and receiving yards as well.

"He's just a really solid, humble kid," Knight said. "He goes out and does his job each and every week, and as a coach, that's what you want out of a player."

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

Running wild

It's been a long time since Southern Arkansas put forth the kind of ground-and-pound effort that it did in its game against Oklahoma Baptist last week.

SAU (5-1, 5-1 Great American Conference) ran for 477 yards -- 123 by reserve running back Arkez Gomez and scored seven rushing touchdowns in dismantling the Bison 63-24. The yardage was the most the Muleriders have had in a game since the 2000 season.

"The guys really, really ran the football well," SAU Coach Brad Smiley said. "To have three guys go over 100 yards, that says a lot about how hard they were running. The offensive line blocked well for them, too. But it was really nice to see us be able to dominate on the ground the way we did."

There was one drive in particular that drew plenty of praise from Smiley. Judd Barton scored on a 10-yard run with 5:19 left in the fourth quarter, but it came at the end of a 16-play, 91-yard march that ate up 10:18 off the clock. Every play of that drive was a run.

"Man, that was something," Smiley said. "I told the guys that's how you play smash mouth and finish off a game. Just lined up and ran right at them."

HARDING

All business

There was no road weariness for Harding in its previous game.

The Bisons, now ranked No. 9 in NCAA Division II, made the 478-mile trip to Alva, Okla., and left with a 62-0 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State last week. The journey was the longest of the regular season for Harding (6-0, 6-0 Great American Conference), but that didn't matter.

The first seven possessions for the Bisons ended in touchdowns. They also averaged more than 10 yards per snap on offense and were so dominant that they ran only a handful of plays after halftime.

"I think we snapped the ball four times in the second half," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. "I made a mistake, though. I agreed to shorten the quarters and wanted to get out of there healthy. I didn't want to score a bunch of points against an opponent who's struggling, either. But the downside was that we had a lot of guys who are working like crazy and deserve to play, and they don't play very much.

"I kind of regret that. The motivation was right, but it just didn't work out great for our kids. But still, our guys are playing really well right now."

Harding's defense was just as overbearing after yielding only 107 yards and coming away with four interceptions -- two of which were returned for touchdowns.

"There's no doubt that the defense sets the table for the offense," Simmons said. "We had 12 takeaways on the entire season last year, and we already have 13 interceptions, with six of them returned for touchdowns. When you're taking the ball away, you're always going to have a chance."

HENDERSON STATE

Rock solid

The defense for Henderson State (5-1, 5-1 Great American Conference) last week used an old formula to combat Southern Nazarene's standout quarterback Gage Porter last week.

The Reddies, now ranked No. 18 in NCAA Division II, bent just a little at times, but they didn't break in taking a 42-28 victory.

"When you play against that quarterback, he's a heck of a player," said Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield, who also won his 130th game at the school. "We were fortunate because we contained him for the most part. He's such a really good player."

Porter still managed to crank out 365 yards of his team's 456 yards of total offense. He also accounted for three scores, but the Reddies were able to sack him three times and intercept him once.

On the flip side, Henderson State countered with another big game from quarterback Andrew Edwards, whose five total touchdowns helped earn him GAC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second time this season. The Reddies also had two players (Jeremiah Davis and Frederick O'Donald) each rush for more than 100 yards.

"We were pleased," Maxfield said. "The offense played really well, ran the ball really good. I felt like we did what we needed to do to win the game, and against a team like that and a player like Porter, that's what you have to do.

"Both [Davis and O'Donald] are playing really well right now, too, breaking a lot of tackles. That's been a big part of how we've moved forward a little bit."