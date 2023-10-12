Zelenskyy equates threats to Ukraine, Israeli liberty





BRUSSELS -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise appearance at NATO headquarters on Wednesday, claiming the world stage at a moment when a new war is dominating headlines and comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hamas terrorists.

"Terrorists like Putin -- or like Hamas -- seek to hold free and democratic nations as hostages, and they want power over those who seek freedom," Zelenskyy said. "The terrorists will not change. They just must lose -- and that means we must win."

Though he has addressed the alliance remotely from Kyiv before, it was his first visit to NATO's steel-and-glass headquarters since Putin's invasion, and it came a day after he acknowledged in an interview that the new war in Israel could distract global attention from Russia's war against Ukraine. While foreign military support continues to flow, Ukrainian officials and NATO allies have raised concern about Republican lawmakers in Washington seeking to stifle additional aid packages.

In Brussels, Zelenskyy positioned himself less as a competitor for attention and resources than as an empathetic ally of Israel. Although last year he blasted Israel for declining to send weapons to Ukraine, he called for the support of the Israeli people -- again likening their situation to his own.

"It was very important not to be alone. Very important," Zelenskyy said, recalling the early days of Russia's invasion. He added that the allies need to prevent the possibility of "aggressors even to think about that third world war" and initiating a new wave of aggression.

Some leaders of NATO countries have bristled at Zelenskyy's public complaints about the slow pace of his country's admission into the alliance, or about delays in the delivery of much-needed weapons such as fighter jets. His supportive posture toward Israel appeared to be an effort to calibrate his message for a new global security context and to capitalize on Israel's dismay over Russia's stronger ties with Iran, a major sponsor of Hamas and now a crucial supplier of drones and other weapons to Moscow.

Zelenskyy joined a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a gathering of dozens of nations organized by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The Ukrainian president's arrival, in his trademark army colors and a black sweatshirt, drew a crowd of alliance officials as he greeted NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with a hug and took questions from reporters.

Stoltenberg drew no distinction between NATO's priorities and Ukraine's in countering Russia.

"Your fight is our fight. Your security is our security. And your values are our values," he said. "We will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes."

Austin, speaking at the outset of the meeting, said that as winter arrives, the allies must rush to meet Ukraine's most urgent needs, especially air defense capabilities and ammunition, while also considering what Kyiv needs long-term. He announced an additional $200 million in U.S. security assistance, including air defense missiles, artillery rounds, antitank missiles and equipment to clear mines and counter Russian drone attacks.

"We should be ready for the Kremlin to again bombard Ukraine this winter with cruise missiles and drones," Austin said. "And we should expect Putin's forces to cruelly and deliberately put Ukraine's cities, civilians and critical infrastructure in their net."

In recent weeks, NATO diplomats and officials have voiced concern about Ukrainian readiness for an expected Russian assault on energy and other critical infrastructure. Britain on Wednesday announced additional military support aimed at helping Ukraine defend infrastructure and clear minefields, among other things.

"This winter, Russia will seek to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and divide the international community, but in both cases Putin underestimates the strength and resilience of his opposition," Britain's chief of the defense staff, Tony Radakin, said in a statement. "If we stick together, and stay the course, then Russia will continue to lose, Ukraine will prevail and the rules that matter to global security will endure."

Austin said the United States, alongside the Netherlands and Denmark, would lead the training of Ukrainian pilots and crews to operate F-16 fighter jets. Other allies will form other "capability coalitions" to spearhead efforts on, for instance, IT infrastructure and de-mining in Ukraine.

"That shows how much we can do when we come together," Austin said at a news conference. "It also shows that American leadership matters."

Today, NATO defense ministers will look at the longer term in a separate meeting, pushing ahead with plans announced at the alliance's summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July.

The war in Israel and Gaza is likely to be discussed as well, diplomats said. In a briefing ahead of the meeting, Julianne Smith, the U.S. ambassador to NATO, downplayed the risk that the crisis in Israel will distract the United States, or the alliance.

"I suspect the United States will be able to stay focused on our partnership and commitment to Israel's security, while also meeting our commitments and promise to continue supporting Ukraine," she said.

Israel's relationship with Russia has deteriorated in recent months as Moscow has grown increasingly dependent on Iran for supplies of drones and other weapons used to attack Ukraine. Iran is a major sponsor of Hamas, and Putin has notably refrained from offering condolences to Israel, or condemning Hamas, since the attacks over the weekend.

Instead, Putin and other top Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have blamed the West for what they called an "escalation in violence."

As Zelenskyy visited Brussels, Ukraine's state security service, the SBU, announced Wednesday that it had identified two Ukrainian "traitors" who provided intelligence to Russian forces to direct a missile attack on a funeral reception in the northeastern village of Hroza last week.

The Oct. 5 attack, which struck a grocery store and cafe where locals had gathered after reburying a local soldier, killed at least 55 people -- roughly one-sixth of the village's population. The dead include one young boy. Three people are still missing.

Russian forces occupied Hroza last year, and Ukraine retook control of the village during a surprise counteroffensive last fall.

Just before Ukraine liberated the village, the SBU said in a statement published on Telegram, two local residents, brothers Volodymyr and Dmytro Mamon, fled to Russia and followed instructions from officials there to begin remotely forming "their own networks of informants in the territory controlled by Ukraine."

The SBU said the two men gathered information "under the guise of friendly conversations" in messages, including about military movements and various events in the region, including the funeral last week.

"Having learned the exact address and time of the event, Volodymyr Mamon gave this information to the Russian occupiers," the SBU statement said. "The Russians used the received information to carry out a targeted attack on a Ukrainian village using the Iskander M missile."

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has claimed without evidence that Western weapons given to Ukraine have ended up in the hands of Hamas and been used in the attacks on Israel -- allegations that Kyiv dismissed as a far-fetched disinformation campaign.

Information for this article was contributed by Kostiantyn Khudov of The Washington Post.





Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo prepare to address a media conference at the prime minister’s office in Brussels, on Wednesday. (AP/Yves Herman)





