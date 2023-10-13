The nation in brief: 5 officers shot serving search warrant

5 officers shot serving search warrant

FOLEY, Minn. -- Five drug task force officers were shot and wounded Thursday while serving a search warrant near the Minnesota city of Princeton and a suspect was arrested, authorities said.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck said at a news conference that the officers announced their arrival at the suspect's rural home around 7 a.m. and came under fire. He said they returned fire and retreated. The suspect, identified as a 64-year-old man, was taken into custody around 10:45 a.m. after several hours of negotiations, the sheriff said. At some point he was injured and was being treated at a hospital.

The officers' injuries were not life-threatening, Heck said. Three were taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale, where they remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon, while two who were struck in their bullet-resistant vests were treated and released at CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud.

The suspect was taken to North Memorial for treatment as well. The cause and extent of his injuries were not immediately known, the sheriff said.

The shooting happened in Glendorado Township, a few miles west of Princeton, about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Idaho gas line blast causes evacuation

MIDDLETON, Idaho -- Authorities briefly ordered evacuations for most of the town of Middleton, Idaho, after a gas line exploded at a nearby rural intersection late Thursday morning.

Canyon County sheriff's spokesperson Joe Decker said he did not yet know if any injuries were reported in connection with the explosion in southwest Idaho. He said people within a 4-mile radius of the explosion -- including the town of about 10,600 people -- were ordered to evacuate while authorities evaluated the situation.

The evacuation order was lifted a short time later after the sheriff's office confirmed the gas to the line had been shut off, and residents were directed to "shelter in place" instead.

Shortly after the explosion, people reported hearing "rumbles" around the area, Decker said.

Residents were alerted to the evacuation order by a reverse 911 call, he said.

Driver who rammed consulate identified

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 31-year-old San Francisco man has been identified as the driver who was shot and killed by police after crashing a car into the Chinese consulate on Monday, drawing condemnation from the White House and Chinese government.

The city's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the driver as Zhanyuan Yang on Thursday. The office said in an email it had no additional information to disclose.

Yang rammed a vehicle into the visa office of the consulate. A witness said he was bleeding from the head as he exited the vehicle yelling about the C.C.P., an abbreviation for the Chinese Communist Party.

San Francisco police arrived on the scene and shot the driver, who died later in a hospital.

Police have not disclosed how the shooting unfolded or how many officers fired. There were no reports of any injured people inside the building.

Police said Monday they did not know why the driver smashed into the consulate, which is in a residential neighborhood next to a major street.

Officer convicted in suspect's '19 death

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- Jurors convicted a Denver-area police officer of homicide Thursday and acquitted another of all charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a neck hold, pinned to the ground and given an overdose of the sedative ketamine by paramedics.

Aurora police officer Randy Roedema was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault by a 12-person jury. They found officer Jason Rosenblatt innocent.

Roedema, who kept his head bowed after the verdict was read, faces up to three years in prison on the more serious homicide charge. Rosenblatt hugged his supporters as he walked out of court.

McClain's mother listened to the verdict from the front row, where Attorney General Phil Weiser had his hand on her shoulder. Sheneen McClain held her right hand high in a raised fist as she left the courtroom. She expressed disappointment in the verdict.

"This is the divided states of America, and that's what happens," she said as she walked away from the court house.

McClain had been stopped by police following a suspicious person report as he walked home from a convenience store. His name became a rallying cry in protests over racial injustice in policing.

Roedema and Rosenblatt were charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and second-degree assault -- all felonies. However, the jury as it went into deliberation was asked to consider a lesser form of assault for Roedema, the one he was found guilty of.

A third Aurora officer, who applied the neck hold, and two paramedics were indicted on similar charges, but the paramedics have more counts.

Roedema and another officer who was not charged held down McClain while paramedics administered the ketamine. Rosenblatt's attorney had pointed out during the trial that he was not near McClain at that point in the confrontation.



