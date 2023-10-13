A 180 on bad luck

"Friday the 13th" is a slasher genre film franchise comprising a dozen movies that grossed $468 million worldwide following its original movie release in 1980. The hockey-masked character Jason Voorhees has become iconic in horror filmology. He'll undoubtedly be represented at countless costume parties later this month.

The original motion picture was a filmmaker's dream. It cost just over a half-million dollars to produce, but raked in nearly $40 million at the U.S. box office.

Friday the 13th is also today's date, and on this single day the lost productivity caused by its perceived unluckiness will double the film series' revenue accumulated over four decades. At least that's the estimate circulating on the Internet, according to an outfit called the Stress Management and Phobia Institute.

The $900-million-plus dollar figure is based on changes in behavior today by an estimated 17 million to 21 million folks who simply refuse to do normal things like flying or driving or signing contracts or getting married out of superstitious fear.

It may be coincidence that "superstitious" has 13 letters, but the number has evoked phobic irrationality on an unparalleled scale for well over a century.

Next time you're in a high-rise building elevator, try to hit the 13th floor button. Eight out of 10 times, there won't be one, especially if the structure is a hotel or hospital--and good luck finding a Room 13 in those facilities as well.

If any building is taller than 13 stories, there will always be a 13th floor, of course. But superstition has commonly prevailed in pretending it doesn't exist, and numbering that floor instead as the 14th. Supply and demand also factors in; even recent surveys indicate that as many as 40 million Americans would not be comfortable staying on Floor 13 in a hotel.

Many airports don't have a Gate 13, either. Some airliner manufacturers don't include a row 13 in seating. After the Apollo 13 scare, NASA changed the numbering system on its shuttle missions apparently in order to avoid the ill-fated numeral.

Numerologically, the digit sum of 13 is four, and that number is considered very bad luck in some Asian cultures (many Chinese buildings omit the fourth floor).

All evidence points to a vast, far-reaching conspiracy against the number 13 in general. And even more so when coupled with Friday, the weekday darkened in Western culture by the crucifixion of Christ.

Rationally and statistically, empirical evidence doesn't support Friday the 13th phobia--the very definition of any phobia is a disproportionate fear that defies logic. If anything, it's a slightly luckier day if you're shopping for bargain flights, thanks to low demand. And there's typically a small drop in traffic accidents, and a buyer's market for wedding venues.

Maybe the best way to undo today's unlucky stigma is to use it as a reminder for the exceptionalism of American blessings.

After all, there were 13 original colonies, denoted by the 13 stripes on our flag. The Great Seal of the United States also features 13 stars and olive leaves. The 13th amendment to our Constitution is the one that abolished slavery.

Especially now, when all indications are that our political dysfunction will likely get worse before it gets better, we could use a Friday the 13th redirection.

So let's do a 180 on the day's reputation for misfortune, and remember and reinforce a few things that make us among the most fortunate people on Earth to live as citizens of this state and country.

When you're peeved about or vehemently disagree with elected leaders, you can call them names and openly attack their policies and philosophies without fear of government persecution or repercussions. No armed agents of the state are going to rouse you in the middle of the night, stuff you into a car and make you disappear. Never take for granted just how rare that is, not only in global history but also in many other parts of the world today.

We find a lot to fuss, argue and cuss about, but that's only because we enjoy the luxuries of autonomous self-government and personal liberty. Issues and their disputed rhetoric can often be one-dimensional, but there are countless multi-faceted folks who do amazingly kind, generous and good-intentioned things every hour of every day across a broad spectrum of roles.

It's easy to lose that perspective when distracted or misfocused by partisan bickering, but if you pause to look for good examples, they're everywhere.

For the most part, we don't live in real fear. Not the kind of mortal fear rooted in chronic uncertainty and instability that residents face in other lands (Israel presently comes to mind).

In fact, we live, work and R&R with exceptional confidence in our systems: good roads, great parks and natural amenities, quality drinking water and food supply, protective police forces, competent hospitals, responsive emergency organizations, universal public schools, ridiculously prolific entertainment options, and much more. Our worries are crumbs beneath the banquet of our plentiful national advantages and comforts.

Let today bring on its bad omens and billion-dollar phobia. This Friday the 13th, we're all luckier than we know.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.