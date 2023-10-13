A turned Tide

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas football team's unrelenting schedule has led to this turn of events: The Razorbacks face No. 11 Alabama on Saturday after the Tide seem to have figured out their most glaring offensive issues.

For its first 21 years in the SEC, Arkansas played Alabama within its first two SEC games, including 13 times as its conference opener. Alabama dropped deeper on the schedule once Texas A&M and Missouri joined the conference for 2013 and the Crimson Tide are not even on the Hogs' slate next year, when Oklahoma and Texas come aboard.

In the here and now, the Razorbacks will take on a Tide team that looks to have gotten its early offensive hiccups out of the way.

Alabama looked to be in an offensive crisis in Weeks 2 and 3, with a 34-24 loss to Texas followed by a lackluster 17-3 win at South Florida in which starting quarterback Jalen Milroe was benched in favor of Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson.

The Tide gave up five sacks in each of those two games -- and has an allowed an uncharacteristic 26 at the halfway point of the regular season -- and completed less than 50% of their passes (24 of 50) with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Milroe, a dual-threat player with great speed, returned for a 24-10 win over Ole Miss and the Crimson Tide have been in a stronger offensive gear ever since.

"They're definitely talented, all through the board," Arkansas defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat said. "I feel like they're pretty good, pretty physical. A great team."

Wideouts Isaiah Bond and Jermaine Burton have helped open up the Alabama passing game, while the tailback tandem of Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams, working behind an improved line, have combined for 641 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

"They've got a huge offensive line," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "Burton is the real deal out at wide receiver. Running back wise with McClellan and Williams, they're really good runners. Bond is an exceptional wide receiver. They're Alabama, playing really well right now."

Milroe's play in the three games since his benching has been dynamic and precise, following in the footsteps of Bama greats before him like Bryce Young, Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts and Mac Jones, all now NFL starters.

Milroe has completed 48 of 66 throws (72.7%) in the past three games for 710 yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

"Milroe, he's obviously improved from last year," Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark said. "He's doing really good. They're really talented at receiver and quarterback, too. He can throw deep, he can run it, he can do it all. We've just to got be on high alert in the secondary."

Milroe passed for a career-high 321 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-20 win at Texas A&M last week.

The 6-2, 220-pound redshirt sophomore's numbers are actually slightly better at the halfway point than those had by Young, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, at the same point last season, an analysis by 247Sports.com showed this week.

Milroe ranks seventh nationally and first in the SEC with 15.45 yards per completion. He is completing 67.6% of his passes, which is 25th in the FBS, and his passer efficiency rating of 174.8 is good for 12th. Milroe is fifth in the country with 10.44 yards per pass attempt.

"Milroe is great at throwing the deep ball," Pittman said.

At this stage last season, Young was at 13.36 yards per completion, 8.97 yards per attempt, had a 172.5 efficiency rating and was at 67.2% completions.

As a comparison, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is at 7.9 yards per attempt and 11.8 yards per completion, with a 150.49 efficiency rating and 67.1% completions.

Bond leads the Tide with 19 catches. Burton, a transfer from Georgia two years ago, averages a hefty 22.7 yards per catch and has four touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide have also employed two tight end sets with some regularity and the group is adept with blocking and pass catching. Amari Niblack averages 18.9 yards on nine catches and he's scored two touchdowns. CJ Dippre is averaging 20.8 yards per reception.

Speaking of Niblack, Pittman said, "Obviously a big target for them, and he can do everything. I think he's very, very valuable to their team. ... He could [cause] some matchup problems for us."

The Razorbacks could be down three defensive starters, as linebacker Chris Paul, cornerback Jaylon Braxton and Al Walcott did not practice early in the week after leaving last week's loss at Ole Miss with injuries that Pittman said required "daily [evaluations] to see whether they're able to play or not," which seems like concussions.

Pittman said the Alabama wideouts fit into the mold of dangerous receivers the Razorbacks have faced this season.

"We know Alabama has outstanding wideouts and a guy that can get it to them," Pittman said. "But I feel good about it. Obviously if we don't feel good about man-to-man coverage, we'll do some type of zone and we can drop eight and do some different things to try to help the guys.

"We have to be very aggressive. We have to be able to drop eight. We have to first and foremost stop the run."