Aces on Bridge

NORTH

; A 5

k A K J 8 2

l Q 7 6

' 9 5 3

WEST EAST

; J 8 ; Q 10 6

k Q 5 3 k 9 7 4

l A 10 5 4 3 l 9 8 2

' Q J 2 ' A K 7 4

SOUTH

; K 9 7 4 3 2

k 10 6

l K J

' 10 8 6

Vulnerable: Both

Dealer: North

The bidding:

South West North East

1 k Pass

2 ; All pass

Opening Lead: Club queen

Lead me, O Lord, in thy righteousness because of mine enemies; make thy way straight before my face.

-- Psalm 5:8

Take the East chair and see if you can defeat this modest contract of two spades.

Your partner leads the club queen. You encourage with the seven, prompting partner to continue the suit to your king. What can you infer about the hand?

Declarer will have six spades, presumably headed by the king and a top diamond -- as partner would have led the diamond king from the ace-king. Counting defensive winners, then, you have at most four in the minors, assuming three rounds of clubs stand up. You will need two trump tricks as well. The only way you can achieve this is by working a trump promotion of some sort. That must be done in clubs. You plan to lead a fourth round of clubs for partner to uppercut with an intermediate card, forcing dummy's spade ace. You might then score two trump tricks. Partner will need to have the spade jack and the seven, eight or nine to go with it.

As in most trump promotions, you must cash your side winners before playing the fourth club. Failing to score your diamond trick early might let declarer get rid of his diamonds on dummy's hearts. So switch to the diamond nine at trick three, a high card to show a lack of interest in the suit. Partner takes that with the ace and will (you hope) play a third club to your ace. Now you lead the fourth club as planned. Partner's spade eight forces dummy's ace, and from then on you cannot be denied two trump tricks with your queen-10-low facing partner's bare jack.

BID WITH THE ACES

South holds:

; K 9 7 4 3 2

k 10 6

l K J

' 10 8 6

South West North East

1 NT Pass

2 k Pass 2 ; Pass

?

ANSWER: It could be right to raise and drive to game on the strength of my six-card suit, but the spades are so poor overall that I would not want to play game facing a doubleton, and the diamond jack is unlikely to be pulling its weight. Put me down for a meek invitation to three spades -- some might even pass.

If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at

bobbywolff@mindspring.com