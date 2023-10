Little Rock, circa 1910: "Charlie has got a good case of the measles, he is broke out good" is written on the back. This card features the elegant lobby of the Hotel Marion, the finest in town for more than 50 years. It was imploded to make way for the Little Rock convention complex in 1980.

