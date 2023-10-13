Arkansas State Fair opens 10-day run today in Little Rock

Arkansas State Fair Rodeo Princess Collins Nash, 11, of Beebe munches on a corn dog during the State Fair preview luncheon at the State Fairgrounds in Little Rock on Thursday. More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/1013fairfood/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)



Today marks the return of the Arkansas State Fair for a 10-day stretch of entertaining, feeding and thrilling more than an expected 450,000... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: State Fair begins 10 days of seasonal fun

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content