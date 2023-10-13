The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Oct. 13, 2023

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-22-461. Lavoyce Wilder v. State of Arkansas, from Pike County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-23-22. Wayne Madole v. State of Arkansas, from Franklin County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted.

CV-23-468. Arkansas Department of Education; Jacob Oliva, in His Official Capacity as Arkansas Secretary of Education; Randy Henderson, Jeff Wood, Adrienne Woods, Steve Sutton, O. Fitzgerald Hill, Ouida Newton, Sarah Moore, Kathy McFetridge, and Lisa Hunter, in Their Official Capacities as Members of the Arkansas State Board of Education; Friendship Education Foundation; and Marvell-Elaine School District v. Doris Ivy Jackson; Laverne Sims; Jesselia Maples; Diamacious Sims; Darryl Harris; Sylvia Moore; Danielle Wright; DeraShaun McGhee; Vivian Davis; James Carruth; Iola Hoskins; Steven Grappe; Veronica McClane; and Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES), a Ballot Question Committee, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Reversed and dismissed. Baker, Wood, and Womack, JJ., and Special Justice Cory Cox concur. Kemp, C.J., dissents. Hiland, J., not participating.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-22-821. Keith Jeffery Wofford v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood, J., concurs without opinion.

JUSTICE CODY HILAND

CV-23-183. Leo Humphrey and Lawrence Smith v. Pattie Long, Patricia Beede, and Frederick Freeman, as Members of the St. Francis County Election Commission; Brandi McCoy, as County Clerk of St. Francis County, Arkansas; Jim Bailey, Jr., Candidate for City Council; and Ronald Williams, Candidate for City Council, from St. Francis County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed.