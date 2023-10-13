Bella Vista association financial reports show monthly and yearly increases in revenue

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Property Owners Association continues to see monthly and year-to-date increases in revenue, according to reports recently presented by Chief Financial Officer Beth Nagel, which are now available on the association website.

The reports show revenue through the end of August, highlighting year-to-date increases of $1.4 million in consolidated revenue, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization better than budget by $697,000.

For the month, consolidated revenue was better than budget by $260,000. This positive variance was driven by golf operations and the water department, according to Nagel.

Golf recognized $616,000 in August revenue -- more than $72,000 above the monthly budget; year-to-date, golf has brought in over $4.5 million, which is $714,000 better than budget.

The Water Department's service connection revenue and capital buy-in fees were $102,000 more than budgeted in August. Total water revenue year-to-date: $75,000 better than budget.

Food and beverage had a strong month with $365,000 in revenue -- that's $23,000 over the budget; year-to-date, food and beverage revenue is $374,000 more than budgeted expectations.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization were actually worse than budget by $315,000 in August; likewise, operating expenses overall were worse than budget by $545,000, and $284,000, year-to-date. Nagel pointed out during the Sept. 28 Board of Directors meeting that $494,000 of the August variance is related to unbudgeted legal settlement expenses.

On July 27, the board moved to settle the last and final lawsuit related to the 2018 "stump dump fire" on Trafalgar Road. Approved unanimously, the settlement awarded $400,000 to Tom Fredericks.

According to Nagel, other categories with significant variances for August included salary and wages (better than budget by $31,000), supplies (worse than budget by $23,000), and maintenance and repairs (worse than budget by $56,000).

Departments beating budgeted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization included water, golf division (operations and maintenance combined), lakes and parks, central administration, accounting, member resources, human resources, recreation and legal.

Departments that had August earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization worse than budget included general income ($401,000 -- this is due to the unbudgeted stump dump fire settlement); food and beverage, marketing and communications, clubhouses, maintenance and construction, and information technology.

Consolidated cash and investments on Aug. 31 were $7.9 million. The association portion was $3.2 million. The balance due to water totaled $2.1 million at the close of August.

"The POA continues to have strong revenue in 2023 and projects will continue through the rest of the year," Nagel stated in her financial summary."As we move into fall, be reminded that we will begin to enter the time of the year where the POA will end the month with less cash. However, we continue to do our best to manage our expenses alongside the revenue increase."