The world in brief: British jets intercept, ground airliner

British jets intercept, ground airliner

LONDON -- A Kenya Airways plane from Nairobi bound for London's Heathrow Airport was intercepted by air force fighter jets and diverted to land at Stansted Airport on Thursday over a potential security threat.

The Essex Police force said officers attended an "incident" at the airport, and established there was "nothing of concern" aboard the plane.

The airport remained open throughout the incident.

The Ministry of Defense said Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters were launched "as a precaution this afternoon to investigate a civilian aircraft which was approaching the U.K."

It said the plane "remained in contact with air traffic controllers throughout, and was escorted to Stansted Airport where it landed safely."

The airline said in a statement that its headquarters had received "an alert of a potential security threat" aboard the plane. It said the airline and Kenyan and U.K. authorities "carried out a thorough risk assessment of the threat."

"The crew on board were briefed, and all safety and security precautions were taken to ensure the safety and security of our crew and passengers on board," the airline said.

Stansted said the Boeing 787 jet landed safely on Thursday afternoon and was parked at a remote stand, away from the terminal.

Threat halts Singapore-to-Perth flight

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Singapore low-cost airline Scoot said Thursday that one of its planes made a U-turn back to the city-state an hour after taking off for Perth because of a bomb threat and then landed safely.

Scoot, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Group, said Flight TR16 departed at 4:11 p.m from Singapore's Changi Airport with 363 passengers and 11 crew members.

"About one hour into the flight, a precautionary decision was made to turn the aircraft back to Singapore due to a bomb threat," the airline said in a statement. An air force jet was deployed to escort the plane back to the airport, and emergency services were also activated, according to Scoot.

The aircraft landed safely in Singapore at 6:27 p.m. and security checks were carried out, the airline said, adding that it could not provide more details because an investigation was ongoing.

"Scoot sincerely apologies for the disruption and inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we will continue to provide assistance to our customers," the airline said.

Algerian court keeps journalist jailed

ALGIERS, Algeria -- A journalist in Algeria targeted as part of a broader crackdown against pro-democracy protests will remain imprisoned after the country's Supreme Court rejected his appeals on Thursday.

Defense attorneys for Ihsane El Kadi, the owner of a media company that oversaw Algeria's now-shuttered news site Maghreb Emergent and radio station Radio M, filed two appeals asking the court to overturn the journalist's sentence for taking foreign funds for his media outlets and "inciting acts susceptible to threaten state security."

El Kadi is one of hundreds of people associated with Algeria's pro-democracy movement who have faced criminal charges and imprisonment, including Mustapha Bendjama, another journalist. El Kadi's website and radio station emerged as key channels during the North African nation's 2019 Hirak protests.

In April, a court in Algiers gave him a 7-year sentence that included three years in prison and ordered his website and radio station shut down. The sentence was part of a growing list of criminal penalties given to journalists, reflecting the increasing difficulties they face throughout North Africa.

Free funeral vow a fraud, Poland warns

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's government warned citizens Thursday to beware of a disinformation campaign after some people got fake messages saying that the ruling party was offering free funerals for pensioners.

The country is facing a crucial national election on Sunday, and the fake messages and the warnings come as cyber experts have warned of the risks of disinformation.

The fake text message urged recipients to vote for Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, adding: '"We will provide funerals for pensioners for free." The party denied making such a campaign promise, and warned citizens to disregard the messages.

The intention of the messages wasn't clear. The government already offers partial compensation for funeral expenses, but offering to pay fully has not been an issue in the election campaign.

Lukasz Olejnik, a cybersecurity expert and co-author of a recent book, "Philosophy of Cybersecurity," said it wasn't clear if the messages amounted to disinformation, or if they were someone's idea of a bad joke or trolling.

But the messages would more likely hurt the ruling party because the offer of free funeral service "can be read as a suggestion that you should die soon," Olejnik said in an email to The Associated Press.



