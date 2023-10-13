Bulldogs set to host Zebras for homecoming matchup

White Hall will host Pine Bluff High School for homecoming at 7 p.m. tonight in a game with major playoff implications.

White Hall (3-3, 2-2 in 5A-Central) returns home after a three-game road trip seeking to rebound from back-to-back losses. The Bulldogs fell 28-25 last week at Morrilton.

Pine Bluff (5-2, 4-1) is coming off its first conference loss of the year. The Zebras fell 24-21 in double overtime at home to Mills University Studies.

This week's game will be challenging for the Zebras with 23 players suspended following a postgame fight which also saw 12 Mills players suspended by the Arkansas Activities Association. Pine Bluff Coach Micheal Williams said the Zebras will approach this game no different than any other, regardless of who is playing.

"We try to make sure our young players get an opportunity to play on the varsity level, no matter what the situation is," Williams said. "The more depth you have, the better your team will be deep in the playoffs."

Pine Bluff sits in a three-way tie for second place with Mills and Morrilton. The Zebras will travel to Morrilton next week before hosting conference leader Robinson in the regular season finale, so a conference championship is still possible if Pine Bluff can move to 2-0 all-time against the Bulldogs. Pine Bluff won 32-16 at home last year.

White Hall would need some help to win the conference, but reaching the playoffs is still on the table. There is little room for error with two losses in a deep conference, making this game vital.

The Bulldogs enter this game, their first at home since Sept. 8, alone in fifth place. Each of White Hall's three losses this season have come in one-possession games against playoff-caliber teams. Warren and Mills each scored game-winning touchdowns in the final 15 seconds of those games, and White Hall was stopped on fourth down by Morrilton in the final minute while seeking a potential game-tying field goal or game-winning touchdown.

White Hall Coach Jason Mitchell said the Bulldogs' three losses have something in common.

"That's been giving up special teams touchdowns," Mitchell said. "Warren returned the opening kickoff, Mills returned a punt, and of course last week on the blocked punt for a touchdown. So, we gotta shore up our special teams."

This will be just the second meeting between the two schools in football. The Bulldogs and Zebras never played until Pine Bluff moved down to Class 5A last season and joined White Hall's conference. This short stint as conference foes is set to end after this season with Pine Bluff returning to 6A.

Mitchell, currently serving as interim head coach, said whether the two schools play in the future as non-conference opponents is up to the school administration, and he is unaware of any such discussions. Although there are no current plans, Williams said it is possible.

"We understand the magnitude of developing a rival within the city," Williams said. "People don't have to travel that far for them to see the game, so it's always a good opportunity for us to play at our house, and for them to play at their house."